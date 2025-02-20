Dylan Sprouse will always be known for his role on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, but with the show set to celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, he’s also found a new life in this second leg of his career by starring in other projects. One of his more recent films, Aftermath, saw him suit up alongside Scream veteran Mason Gooding for a B-action thriller that’s become a major success on streaming. Aftermath recently hit Netflix and the movie has since wasted no time becoming one of the more popular movies on the streamer, sitting in the #3 spot at the time of writing. Aftermath has not received enough critics' reviews to be rendered a score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it has earned a 61% rating from audiences on the aggregate site, albeit from only 250 reviews.

Nathan Graham Davis wrote the screenplay for Aftermath and Patrick Lussier directed the film. Graham Davis is far from a veteran screenwriter; his work on Aftermath is the first and only directorial credit of his career, and he has yet to be snatched up to work on another project. Lussier, however, has been directing movies for more than 20 years. He made his directorial debut in 2000 on Dracula 2000, the R-rated vampire horror thriller starring Gerard Butler and Christopher Plummer, and he followed that up seven years later with White Noise 2: The Light, the horror sequel starring Nathan Fillion and Katee Sackhoff. Before Aftermath, Lussier had most recently helmed Play Dead, the 2022 slasher horror film starring Bailee Madison and Chris Lee that’s currently streaming on both Prime Video and Tubi.

What Other Movies Are Popular on Netflix Right Now?

The #1 movie on Netflix at the time of writing is Trial By Fire, the 2018 R-rated biographical drama starring Laura Dern and Jack O’Connell. Also topping charts on Netflix this week is Don’t Let Her Go, the time-traveling sci-fi thriller starring David Oyelowo and Storm Reid, along with Heart of Champions, the 2021 sports drama featuring Michael Shannon and Alexander Ludwig. Both the 2008 and 2019 installments in Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo franchise also recently began streaming, and both have found success on the platform, with the former landing in the #10 spot and the latter settling in at #7.

Aftermath also stars Dichen Lachman, who can also be seen in Severance. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Aftermath on Netflix.