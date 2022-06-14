The party keeps raging, as Will Greenberg and John Gemberling have joined the cast for season two of the Apple TV+ series The Afterparty. Creator Christopher Miller is returning to direct and oversee the second season of the show, which began production last month. Sam Richardson, Tiffany Haddish, and Zoë Chao are reprising their roles from the first season.

Greenberg and Gemberling will have recurring roles in the series playing Judson and Jaxson, respectively. No other details about their characters have been revealed. The two could easily have roles akin to Jennifer #1 and Jennifer #2 from the first season, played by Tiya Sircar and Ayden Mayeri. Those two were background characters who were red herrings at points. Both Greenberg and Gemberling have the experience and skill to pull off that kind of role with ease.

Greenberg most recently appeared in two episodes of the CBS series How We Roll opposite Pete Holmes. He held a prominent role in the short-lived NBC series Perfect Harmony, which starred Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp. He's also appeared in episodes of Workaholics, A.P. Bio, and Wrecked.

As for Gemberling, most audiences will recognize him as Abbi's (Abbi Jacobson) gross and obnoxious roommate Bevers from Comedy Central's Broad City. The comedian portrayed John Belushi in the Netflix film A Futile and Stupid Gesture, which told the story of National Lampoon co-founder Douglas Kenney. He's also a frequent collaborator with Gil Ozeri and Adam Pally, with the trio having often done work with Funny or Die.

These two join a cast that already includes Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, Ken Jeong, and John Cho. Guest stars are sure to appear here and there as well, with Will Forte and Channing Tatum popping in briefly in season one. Miller will presumably direct all episodes of the second season, as he did so on the first.

Instead of a high school reunion, season two will tackle a wedding. A murder will occur at the ceremony, with Detective Danner (Haddish) on the case with the assistance of Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao). Season one took on a new genre with each episode, and it's expected that season two will do the same. No release date is yet known, though a release in early 2023 is likely.

All episodes of season one of The Afterparty are now available on Apple TV+.