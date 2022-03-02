Ahead of the highly anticipated season finale of The Afterparty, Apple TV+ has renewed the series for a second season, with Tiffany Haddish returning as Detective Danner. The series was created by Chris Miller, on half of the Oscar-winning duo of Chris Miller and Phil Lord. Season 1 has focused on the murder of pop star Xavier (Dave Franco) that occurred at a high school reunion in the East Bay Area.

In addition to Franco, the first season has been a real who's who of comedy greats, with Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, and Jamie Demetriou starring opposite Haddish, and it's safe to assume that the Season 2 cast will be equally awe-inspiring as Detective Danner takes on a new mystery. Haddish's return is similar to how The White Lotus was renewed for a second season with Jennifer Coolidge returning as Tanya McQuoid, which is a great way to renew a series once one story has run its course.

The Afterparty has been a hit with comedy lovers and mystery lovers alike, in part because each episode cleverly presents the case through different character's point of view, leading to a slew of new theories from fans each week. It's been a genre-bending experience because each character chooses a unique way to recount their experiences at the high school reunion, and they're revealed in entirely different genres. One week we're treated to a musical recollection and the next week, we're diving headfirst into a gritty psychological thriller. Miller has tapped into a new and brilliant way to keep fans hooked.

The first season wraps up this Friday with "Maggie," as an unexpected witness emerges to help Detective Danner piece together the true story at play. Each episode has been named for one of the series' characters, with the exception of Episode 5, "High School." The finale's title comes from Everly Carganilla's recurring character Maggie, Zoë and Brett's daughter.

In addition to creating and showrunning The Afterparty, Miller has also directed the entire first season, with Lord executive producing through their production company Lord Miller alongside Anthony King. Lord Miller's SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is also producing the series. The Afterparty is part of Lord and Miller's five-year overall television deal with Apple. The Afterparty season finale streams exclusively on Apple TV+ on March 4.

