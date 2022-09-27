A24 has long stood out as a production company with continued critically acclaimed movies under its belt. Just in 2022 alone, A24 has released well-received films, including Everything Everywhere All at Once and Bodies Bodies Bodies, as well as Ti West's first two films in a horror trilogy, X and Pearl. Now, having acquired the rights to Charlotte Wells' feature debut, Aftersun, A24 has presumably added yet another sought-after film to its portfolio. With a premise that guarantees a tear-jerking cinema experience, the trailer for the Wells-directed film has just been released—and it dives into a blissful yet melancholic recollection of a father-daughter relationship.

The trailer highlighted Sophie's euphoric memories of her vacation in Turkey with her father, Calum, in the late 1990s—and, although the recollections are still vivid, all the good memories are slowly fading, which suggests a deteriorating connection between the father and daughter. The movie will tell the tale of Sophie, who was 11 at the time, as she recalls her precious moments with her loving father. But twenty years later, she starts to question whether her father's memories match the reality of the man her father becomes.

Having already made its run at the Cannes Film Festival this year, the film has already received praise from different news outlets, with Collider's Chase Hutchinson describing the film as one of the most sublime entries of the year, saying that Aftersun is a film that will "echo in your mind for time eternal." During Cannes' Critics' Week, Aftersun took home the French Touch Jury Prize. In addition, the film went on to win the Grand Prize and Critics' Prize in Deauville. The film stars Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, and Celia Rowlson-Hall.

Even though the film is not autobiographical, the film's writer and director told Deadline that Aftersun was partly established through her relationship with her own father. “The original idea was a young father with his daughter on holiday,” the director said, adding: “That was definitely always the core of it. I think it was inspired by just flipping through old family photographs, and it coincided with the point at which I was thinking about what my first feature might be."

The writing process initially focused on two people enjoying a holiday vacation together. “In the early stages, it was a bit more of a conventionally structured piece about these two people who go on holiday in this very confined, bizarre area, and then find reason to leave it and kind of explore the place that they are in," Wells also told Deadline, saying that throughout writing the film, it gradually became a little more personal. "Like, it began to be more informed by specific memories, not just from a holiday, but from throughout childhood. And I allowed that to form the outline of the very first draft of the script, even though I had been developing the idea, and building the world, for a while.”

With a personal writing process and a promising trailer, the film will surely deliver on its promise to take viewers on a heartfelt journey. The film will hit theaters on October 21. Watch the trailer and read the official synopsis below.

youtube.com/watch?v=oxrfvZFKoK4