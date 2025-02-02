The 2000s were a time of great change for cinema. The decade saw the rise of the franchise as the primary means of box office success, while the comic book movie became a true force to be reckoned with. CGI broke new ground, and a new crop of movie stars, arguably the last of its kind, rose to prominence.

The noughties also saw many great actors delivering even better performances, including some that came out of the blue and impressed everyone. This list will feature the greatest against-type performances of the 2000s, ranking them based on merit and how surprising they were compared to the actor's previous work. Many of these performances received attention from the Oscars, but a nomination is not a requirement to make the list.

10 Matt Damon as Jason Bourne

The Bourne Trilogy (2001-2007)