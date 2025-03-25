Debra Jo Rupp’s Sharon Davis can never seem to catch a break. The character was first introduced to audiences in Disney+’s hit series, WandaVision, where she went as “Mrs. Hart” thanks to the spell cast by Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). Kindhearted and pleasant — albeit a little bit nosy — Sharon was the lovable next-door neighbor with a spring in her step and plenty of flowers in her garden. Audiences caught up with the character in last year’s spin-off series, Agatha All Along, when she joined the doomed coven of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) as they walked the famed Witches’ Road. Unfortunately, Sharon’s stroll was cut short after she died during the very first trial that the coven faced in a creative move that told audiences just how high the stakes were.

Recently speaking with Collider’s Taylor Gates at PaleyFest, Rupp lamented over Sharon’s terrible luck when it comes to her neighbors. “She doesn’t see it coming either,” Rupp said as the pair talked about the unfortunate circumstances the character constantly found herself in. To be fair, the That ‘70s Show alum wouldn’t want things to be any other way for the gardener extraordinaire and handbag lover, as she revealed a shocking answer when Gates asked her what TV show universe she’d like to see Sharon drop into. With the answer on the tip of her tongue, Rupp thought for a second before definitively responding"

“Dexter. Sharon would end up in Dexter. She’d be living next door to him.”

Sharon Davis’ Slim Survival Chances