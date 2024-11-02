Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Agatha All Along's season finale.One of the best parts of the Agatha All Along finale is seeing Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) with her son, Nicholas Scratch. It shows a different side to Agatha — the fear of losing what she loves most: her son. Much of the quality comes from the fact that, despite Agatha’s warmer side, her core character remains intact. For example, when Nicholas asks her to use her "purple" to make him some food, she responds by listing her abilities. Not only is it a great motherly moment, but the way she glorifies certain powers still highlights the more vindictive side of the character. Not only this, but her list of powers also demonstrates that, despite her powers, Agatha is still limited, which only drives her to further evil.

Agatha's List of Powers Is Rather Impressive in 'Agatha All Along'

When listing off her powers, Agatha tells her son she can control “feeble minds,” move objects with her will, and "cast illusions.” It’s an incredible set of powers (without even including her ability to drain others); many superheroes throughout the MCU may be able to claim them, but these would put Agatha in very good company. Other characters with these kinds of skill sets include Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), yet even he needs a specific spell to move objects, not his will. And of course, there is the Scarlet Witch herself; Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has displayed similar powers throughout WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It's unclear how much the Darkhold amplifies these powers, but there's something to be said about surviving a battle with the Scarlet Witch.

The Limits to Agatha's Powers Are More Interesting Than the Powers Themselves

However, despite her strength allowing her to challenge even the Scarlet Witch, it's how Agatha is limited that makes her powers tragic. As Agatha says to Nicholas, “I cannot heal you,” nor can she know when Rio/Death (Aubrey Plaza) will return to claim her son. It's a tragic display of how, despite all the power she holds, the one thing Agatha wants control over, she is helpless to change. Even when it comes to Billy (Joe Locke), she doesn't have the power to find Tommy, she can only help him do so. The moment she accepts the kiss of death from Rio truly feels like her most powerful moment, not using a single hint of "purple."

Overall, Agatha's powers are impressive, making her a match for anyone in the MCU. It will be interesting to see to what extent she will be able to access these or new powers as a ghost. That is if we continue on our journey with Agatha and Billy in their quest to find Tommy. What should be the main takeaway from her skill set is that she is not omnipotent. She cannot save, or destroy, all her friends and enemies, as we see with Nicholas, Billy, and Death. It's always the flaws, not the strengths, that make the characters fascinating and Agatha's are certainly engaging for the audience. In fact, her greatest acts have been when she hasn't used any powers at all.

