The Agatha All Along finale gave us the showdown between witchy exes and, in the heat of battle, we got a big moment between Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) that had nothing to do with the blasts of green or purple energy they shot at the other. They finally kissed for what was a powerful queer moment in the MCU, but it was not as satisfying as it should have been. “Agathario” had been a toxic, sexy, and complicated relationship, and yet, the show didn’t spend enough time exploring it.

‘Agatha All Along’ Expanded on Queer Representation in the MCU

The magic on-screen isn’t just from the lingering reality distortion cast by Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). The chemistry between Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza is spellbinding in its own right, making viewers beg to see them break the tension and kiss. Because Rio’s real identity is Death, the different ways she remarks about wanting to see Agatha dead in Episode 1, or how she nearly stabs her, feel almost sensual. Through death, Rio can be with her. Later on the Witches’ Road, a passing line of dialogue from Agatha can't be ignored; Rio wants to share her scars, but Agatha quickly replies she has none.

The sexual tension between them was only a small part that made their relationship one of the best aspects of the series. Queer representation in the MCU has been on a rocky road. Countries banned Eternals for scenes that included Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and his husband. Thor: Love and Thunder teased Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) embracing her sexuality, but ultimately didn't follow through. Even though Marvel Comics has plenty of queer stories, many of the iconic relationships on-screen in the MCU remain straight couples. Agatha All Along changed it by not only including sapphic women, but another significant relationship as well.

Agatha and Rio Aren’t the Only Queer Witches

Episode 6 is a flashback to how Billy (Joe Locke) made his way to the Witches’ Road. He might be Wanda’s son, but he couldn’t have asked for a better host to take over than William. Other than supportive parents, Billy gets a boyfriend, Eddie (Miles Gutierrez-Riley), who helps in uncovering the answers Billy wants from the mystery of Westview. They kiss much earlier than Agathario, but even more surprisingly, the show fleshes out the Billy and Eddie relationship better than Agathario. Billy’s healthy romance is the polar opposite of Agatha’s centuries-old affair.

There are breadcrumbs of what they mean to each other. While there wasn’t a chance Agatha and Rio could reunite and have a happy ending — the loss of Agatha’s son ensured that — love wasn’t absent in Agathario. In the haunted cabin, Rio prepares to punish Agatha until she has a change of heart, defending her old lover from the ghost of Agatha's mother, Evanora (Kate Forbes), who brings no mercy from beyond the grave. The pain and rejection Agatha feels from Evanora can be seen as queer-coded in that it can be read as a child facing their parent's hate and disappointment. The protective side that emerges from Rio makes everything more complicated in their sapphic relationship, which the show doesn't focus on.

Agathario Had Too Small of a Role in ‘Agatha All Along’

Fans hoping to get a glimpse into how Agatha met Rio, or what their relationship was like before tragedy split them apart, will be disappointed by the lack of answers. The big showdown between them was at least a stronger set piece than the CGI figures soaring in the skies during the WandaVision finale. It felt more intimate how Rio viciously attacked Agatha, though once Agatha gains new powers, the fight is already over. Yes, no one can beat Death, but would it have hurt to see them duel a little more? Agatha is back to being “formidable,” but her power-up doesn’t last.

Even when she decides to sacrifice herself with that kiss of death, it’s not a massive surprise. The most important relationship on the show for Agatha was with Billy. His story and connection to the Scarlet Witch gained more momentum as the episodes went on, to set up the next chapter and eventually pave the way for Wanda’s return. The flashback to Agatha’s past wasn’t about learning how Agathario was established, but how deep the loss of Nicholas Scratch (Abel Lysenko) has scarred Agatha and why she views Billy as a surrogate.

The careful plotting in Agatha All Along that reveals the truth about the Witches’ Road and Agatha’s con is beautiful writing, but within it, lies the half-baked scenes with Agatha and Rio. The chemistry between Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza is a big part of why every one of their scenes is so passionate; their acting put more on-screen than what was in the script. Agatha’s ghost that remains behind, haunting and mentoring Billy, might lead to an eventual reunion between Rio and Agatha. Maybe then, these witchy exes will get a satisfying payoff.

