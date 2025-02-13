Agatha All Along made some major advancements in LGBTQ representation for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, setting Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) up to fulfill his comic book destiny as the iconic superhero Wiccan and introducing the delightfully twisted relationship between lead character Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and Rio Vidal/Death (Aubrey Plaza). The latter dynamic became particularly popular with fans due to the vibrant chemistry between Hahn and Plaza, earning the ship name Agathario, and creator and showrunner Jac Schaeffer recently reignited interest in the unique pairing.

While looking back on the series in a SCAD TVfest interview with Collider, Schaeffer noted that she and the rest of the show’s writing team believed that Agatha and Rio, “were married, in some witchy way.” While the volatile, conflicted nature of the relationship means that this may not have always been obvious to certain viewers, the full extent of Rio’s devotion to Agatha does shine through in some crucial scenes, but one in particular is a big standout.

Rio Won't Let Anyone Else Hurt Agatha in Episode 5