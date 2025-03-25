After practically breaking the internet with the confirmation that Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) "were married, in some witchy way" in Agatha All Along, showrunner Jac Schaeffer is back to feed the shippers. While talking with Collider's Taylor Gates on the red carpet at PaleyFest, Schaeffer was asked about what a potential AgathaRio wedding would look like. The question is one we've been curious about, given that they're hundreds of years old (if not older in Rio's case) and witches — the combination would not likely result in anything resembling tradition in any belief system. While fans (sadly) didn't get to see more of their relationship, Schaeffer's answer goes back to something we did see on screen. She told Collider:

"Well, we had such a good time figuring out the physical ritual of the broom exchange so I— and it was a lot of like, you know, is it a dance? Is it choreographed? Is it more organic than that? And then once we got to set, Kathryn and Aubrey brought so much more chemistry and vibe to it. So I do think, you know, in our world of witchchiness like it's definitely physicality. I feel like there's probably some choreography, you know, there's gonna be some kind of potions, there's definitely gonna be wardrobe. I feel like it’s everything all at once."

'Agatha All Along' Intermixes the MCU With Magic