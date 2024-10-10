Episode 4 of Agatha All Along featured a story themed around Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn) and the mystery surrounding her mother. For many, this is just a continuation of the trials and gives more depth about this coven. But what I saw reminded me, and perhaps those who are also in the same boat, of something that hits close to home. Alice's trial is more than just a revelation about her mother's journey; it reminded me of the immigrant struggle, specifically of the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

I find it quite fascinating that Alice's story and her trial, though maybe unintended or purely coincidental, have some clear parallels to what immigrant families go through and how immigrant parents would do anything to give their children better opportunities. While other shows and films have addressed this topic from an Asian American point of view, such as Fresh of the Boat, Ms Marvel, and Everything Everywhere All At Once, to me, Agatha All Along feels relatable to what my family has been through.

In "If I Can't Reach You / Let My Song Teach You," we learn that Alice's mother, Lorna (Elizabeth Anweis), sacrificed herself on the Witches' Road to protect her daughter from a generational curse placed upon her family. While my family isn't cursed, and they don't have connections to the supernatural, their journey to leave the Philippines can draw direct parallels to the struggle on the Witches' Road and how they have to face various trials just to get what they want.

Alice and Lorna's Experience Directly Parallels the Lives of Real-World OFW and Their Children

When Agatha and her coven realize what Lorna wanted from the road, it takes Alice by surprise, and it slowly makes her realize just how far her mother was willing to go to save her. Lorna made sacrifices to give her daughter a better life, and the same can be said for any immigrant parent. Whether it's through being an overseas worker or fleeing from conflict, all of them walked through their version of the Witches Road for the sake of their children.

While there are many stories about the struggle of immigrants that showcase the product and result of a parent's hard work, not many discuss the journey that led them to that success. In my case, it's how one experiences being an OFW and the sacrifices they've made in order to give back to their families. A handful of Philippine-made movies and TV shows have addressed the topic, but they either tackle the abuse they face (eg: A Mother's Story) or romanticize the concept (Milan). To me, Lorna's journey and how Alice felt in Agatha All Along feels more authentic to some young Filipinos whose parents are OFWs. Even if we feel neglected, it's a reminder that while our parents aren't with us, they have to embark on a difficult journey just to give us a better life.

I first heard more details about my father's journey in 2014. And just like Alice, I thought it was a myth or another lecture just to guilt-trip me into becoming a nurse. But that couldn't be further from the truth, and watching Agatha All Along added to my appreciation of his sacrifice.

The Witches' Road Might Not Be Real, but the Sacrifice Is

The story of how my family left the Philippines begins with my dad. He was an OFW nurse and worked in two countries to provide for the family. From what I was told, my dad didn't have an easy life. He grew up in poverty, especially when his father passed away. He was also in the Philippines when the country was placed under Martial Law in 1972, which lasted until 1981, and it was not a good time for the working class and critics of the Ferdinand Marcos dictatorship. With that in mind, my dad had the motive he needed to go on this journey.

So, in preparation for what I'd like to describe as "his version of The Witches' Road," he gave up his dream of becoming an engineer to study nursing, knowing that job would give him a better future. Then maintaining his grades to keep his nursing scholarship was no easy task. His journey on the road began in the early 2000s, a few years after I was born. Just like the ballad, my dad didn't stray off the path as he had one goal in mind — to get his family out of the Philippines and move them to a better country. This mindset isn't something that's isolated to my family. Many Filipinos undergo this journey in hopes of a better life. According to the 2023 findings from the Philippine Statistics Authority, at least 2.16 million Filipinos are working overseas. In addition, Al Jazeera reported that many nursing and healthcare students in the country plan on leaving the country once they graduate as they believe the Philippines can't give them the life they want.

Working as an Overseas Filipino Worker isn't an easy feat. It gets lonely and may affect one's mental health. And like Lorna Wu with her daughter Alice, my dad had to be away from the family to achieve his mission. He had to form his own coven through his OFW co-workers, just so that he could have a support system. After a decade of hard work, facing trials that tested his mental health, and showcasing his knowledge of the craft, he succeeded.

Lorna and Alice's Separation Reminded Me of My Own Experience

When my family was sorting out our immigration papers, my dad told me something that still sticks with me to this day. He said, "You should feel lucky, as not everyone gets to do this." And it's true. Not every Filipino gets to leave the country, let alone immigrate the whole family. This message hit even harder when watching Agatha All Along. After hearing what my dad has been through and visiting the places where he's worked over the years, I learned that being an OFW isn't as fun as many hoped it would be. It's a lot of hard work, and just like the show, you need to form a coven in order to survive the trials and challenges ahead.

If there is a line that I can take away that featured in "The Ballad of The Witches' Road (Lorna Wu's Version)," it's "If I Can't Reach You, Let My Song Teach You." This line in the song reflects the love a parent has, even if they're far away. The bridge of Lorna's ballad is a love letter from a mother to their child. It's a great addition to the song as it reminds us of the love our parents have for us, even if they're not with us. While it's hard for me to imagine what my dad has been through, since my life now results from what he worked so hard to get, I can see some of that journey through Agatha All Along. Lorna's journey became a metaphor for what OFWs have gone through to provide for their family, and that's something I can't take for granted.

Watching Episode 4 of Agatha All Along did something that no other TV show or film has done. It showed that I, too, wasn't alone when it came to my feelings about my dad not being around. But at the same time, it allowed me to reflect on what struggles he has been through in the hopes of giving his family better opportunities. I'm now starting to appreciate everything he's done to give our family a better life — something that he never had during his youth.

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.

