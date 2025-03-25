When getting into a new show, it's almost inevitable that characters beyond the lead will stand out and become fan favorites. Two such characters for many fans of the Disney+ series Agatha All Along were Jennifer Kale, played by Sasheer Zamata, and Alice Wu-Gulliver, played by Ali Ahn. At a recent PaleyFest event, on the red carpet, Collider's Taylor Gates asked Ahn about the relationship that has been nicknamed "BloodPotions" by the fandom. Ahn says that in terms of Alice's sexuality as a whole, "Alice is definitely a baby queer." She explains:

"I think that Jen is not somebody that she liked very much when she first met. They're very opposite in terms of maybe what [and] how they're presenting in the world. Because Jen is very front-footed and Alice is trying to hide. But I think Alice could learn a lot from Jen. That's so interesting."

Zamata spoke with PinkNews last year, ahead of the series, hoping that the show would resonate for queer audiences. "There’s something to creating your own community and using the magic within,” she said at the time. Zamata explains, "I do think there’s a lot of queerness in witches, and being a witch, being the ‘other,’ you’re cast out by nature, and you’re pushed aside for many reasons."

Will We See Jennifer and Alice Again in the MCU?