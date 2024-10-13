Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Agatha All Along' Episode 3.Another one bites the dust on the Witches' Road. The rising death count doesn’t come out of nowhere; show creator Jac Shaeffer did warn viewers about the stakes of Agatha All Along, giving a darker edge to a series that is often campy. Never is that more clear than when it comes to killing off its characters. Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn) is the recent casualty, where the Road's third trial, along with Agatha (Kathryn Hahn), claimed the life of the protection witch. But this death stings more than Sharon (Debra Jo Rupp) when it comes down to what led up to Alice's shocking farewell.

‘Agatha All Along’ Isn’t Afraid To Kill Off Its Characters

Image via Disney+

Shaeffer explained in an EW interview that Sharon died in Episode 3 because, “it was important to make it clear that we’re not messing around, that people die in this show.” Unless she goes back on her word, every death that occurs in Agatha All Along is permanent. In many ways, this is a nice alternative to another supernatural ensemble of witches in American Horror Story: Coven. That third offering of the horror anthology series killed off its leading ladies only to swiftly resurrect most of them, confusing viewers as to what the stakes were. Agatha All Along certainly isn’t repeating that. Episode 5 brings another surprise death, but what happened to Alice doesn't work as well as how the series handled its first big fatality.

Debra Jo Rupp’s Sharon Was Doomed From the Start

Image via Disney+

It’s fair to say Sharon/Mrs. Hart was an open book. Her reactions on the Road made her an audience surrogate, finding out the hard way that you do not step off the path while bringing great comedic relief from her aloofness. Here is a person who genuinely thought the Road was underneath Westview as if that New Jersey town was like Manhattan with its subterranean layers. While fans of hers didn’t want to see her die, it made sense her non-witchiness put her in danger. Then she had two glasses of poisoned wine and one less dose of the required antidote.

The return of Sharon/Mrs. Hart from WandaVision made her a familiar face, even if it was for a short time. Meanwhile, Alice Wu was a new character, and all the more mysterious, even among the other witches, Lilia (Patti LuPone), Jen (Sasheer Zamata), and Rio (Aubrey Plaza). Alice was harder to read, with a mysterious background related to her late mother and Agatha's need to have Alice join her coven as their protection witch. Then the following episodes finally gave Ali Ahn her time to shine.

Alice Wu-Gulliver Overcame the Trial’s Obstacles — Until She Didn’t

Episode 3 gives Ahn an intense moment when she reunites with the trial’s manifestation of her mother, Lorna Wu (Elizabeth Anweis), only for Lorna to suffer a breakdown and scream at her daughter. The fear in Ahn’s face and how she can just barely crawl herself away to escape is unsettling. Episode 4 then puts Alice front and center where she must finally reckon with her family’s generational curse brought upon by a frightening demon. The climatic sequence is wildly theatrical where she battles through the demon power of her mother’s rock version of "The Ballad of the Witches' Road." And she destroys the curse, healing herself at long last.

At the end of Episode 5, Alice performs her duties as a protection witch during a selfless act that backfires. Lilia’s random sentences she blurts out in previous episodes can now be put together, it's just too late to know: “Alice don’t — try to save Agatha.” Alice does try and is killed before viewers get to see how vanquishing her family curse has changed her. The glimpse of her new orange powers is a cool visual, yet one that is unsatisfying when it only appears in her final moments. How her death will impact the final half of the series can be found in the friendship between Teen (Joe Locke) and Alice.

In moments seen throughout Ahn’s four episodes, viewers watch as Teen and Alice become friends, something that helps open Alice up from her closed-in self. Their bond proved to be warmer than the prickly one between him and Agatha. Seeing Alice and Teen work together to transform tree limbs into broomsticks is how Episode 5 began, only for it to close on Teen’s frantic pleas to save Alice, with nothing that could be done. The death is a turning point in the series, but it also means a loss to on-screen witches.

Alice Wu's Death Hurts the Diversity of the Coven in ‘Agatha All Along’

Close

In movies and TV, witch characters have mostly been white women, from The Craft underutilizing Rachel True’s Rochelle to AHS: Coven favoring the white Salem descendants over the Black Voodoo practitioners; recently, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Hocus Pocus 2 added more diverse witches than what their predecessors had. Now with Agatha All Along’s coven, an Asian American woman was given a prominent role among the ensemble that included a Latina and a Black woman, until Alice’s death was used as a plot point to be the emotional buildup for Teen to reveal his true identity, diminishing the show’s progressive diversity. When the shock wears off from seeing Alice’s corpse, it feels like there is more story to tell, right as she was becoming more powerful.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Creator(s) Jac Schaeffer Release Date September 18, 2024 Number of Episodes 9

