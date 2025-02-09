Jess Harrold will be released on April 29. The deluxe artbook's cover features The Witches' Road engulfed in a purple haze the same color as Agatha's magic. The slipcase features the cast with Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and Joe Locke on the front. Sasheer Zamata, Patti LuPone, Ali Ahn, and Debra Jo Rupp appear on the back. Fans will soon have the opportunity to look at the art of the series behind the magical Marvel series Agatha All Along . Marvel Television's Agatha All Along: The Art Of The Series is a deluxe artbook from Marvel's Art Of series that is now available for pre-order. The artbook bywill be released on April 29. The deluxe artbook's cover features The Witches' Road engulfed in a purple haze the same color as Agatha's magic. The slipcase features the cast with, andon the front.andappear on the back.

According to Penguin Randomhouse, the publisher of the artbook, it includes:

"This volume is filled with all the features you’d expect, including a stunning gallery of never-before-seen artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team. But now, the ART OF series is better than ever, packaged in a beautiful slipcase with exclusive lithographs so you can journey down the Witches’ Road alongside Agatha Harkness!"

Walk Down the Witches' Road Again With 'Agatha All Along: The Art of the Series' Artbook

Across 9 episodes, Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, first seen in WandaVision, went on a journey to get her magic back. It was stripped at the end of WandaVision by Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Fans tuned in each week to see how the journey down the Witches' Road would go. When it was finally revealed it was Agatha all along, that the Road was fake, or supposed to be anyways, it was also revealed the illusion was made up by Teen aka Billy aka Wiccan (Joe Locke). Teen's identity in of itself is its own plot twist (despite a Funko Pop! account accidentally spoiling it early on in the season.) There was also, of course, the mystery of Rio Vidal's identity. Revealed to be death, but also having a romantic involvement with Agatha. During SCAD TVfest in Atlanta, Collider’s Carly Lane talked with showrunner and creator Jac Schaeffer about Rio and Agatha's magical entanglement. Schaeffer explained:

“We did a lot of work in the writers' room to build the history of these two women. What ended up on the page wasn't all of that. It was, 'Where they are now?' And there were times where we were like, ‘Is it enough? Is it clear?’ Because in our minds, they were married, in some witchy way. And we were like, ‘We need to make that apparent.’”

Marvel Television's Agatha All Along: The Art Of The Series is available for pre-order now. You can watch all the episodes of Agatha All Along now on Disney+. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.