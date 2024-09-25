Editors Note: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Agatha All Along

After a three-year-long wait, Agatha All Along, is here. The first two episodes of the latest Marvel series are now streaming on Disney+, and the show has managed to avoid a disappointing trend that has targeted many Marvel and Star Wars projects. The series sees Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza in the lead roles, along with Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Patti LuPone, and Debra Jo Rupp in supporting roles, has earned a score of 78% from critics and 79% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, avoiding the review bombing that often goes along with female-led projects. While this may not be a step in the right direction or proof that people who would review bomb projects in the first place have learned any kind of lesson, but it's still refreshing to see Agatha All Along judged on its merit as a television show, and not by the gender of its characters.

Agatha All Along would not have been the first Marvel or Star Wars project to fall victim to review bombing in the last few years. Most recently, The Acolyte was subjected to a heinous review bombing, which resulted in the show receiving an 18% audience score to go along with a solid 78% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Review bombing for The Acolyte was so bad, the series was canceled after one season. Marvel shows have also dealt with review bombing in the past, including She-Hulk, which sits at a respectable 79% rating from critics, but is dragged down by a 32% score from Rotten Tomatoes. Other female-led projects such as Captain Marvel and The Marvels (we love you Brie Larson) have also fallen victim to review bombing.

What Is ‘Agatha All Along’ About?

Agatha All Along picks up after the events of WandaVision and shows Agatha Harkness dealing with the fallout of being put under Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) spell. Wanda forced Agatha into thinking she is actually Agnes of Westview, and it isn't until finding Wanda's body in the Agatha All Along premiere that she remembers who she is. She then sets out with Teen (Locke) to find a coven and head to the Witches Road to regain her power and rediscover what it means to be a powerful witch.

