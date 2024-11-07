It seems that 2024’s most famous coven will follow the Witches’ Road all the way to awards season. This week, it was announced Disney was submitting Marvel Studios’ Agatha All Along for several awards – particularly the Golden Globes, Emmys, and SAG Awards – in the category of Comedy Series. The show will have tough competition for a spot, given it’ll go against the likes of Abbott Elementary and Hacks. The biggest surprise, though, lies in Agatha All Along being submitted as a regular series instead of a limited series. The show had initially been considered a miniseries, with Debra Jo Rupp even comparing it to American Horror Story’s anthological way of storytelling. This begs the question: Do Disney and Marvel intend to renew Agatha All Along for a second season?

‘Agatha All Along’ Is the Middle Chapter of the ‘WandaVision’ Trilogy

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Agatha All Along is the middle installment of what’s intended to be a trifecta of shows that started with WandaVision and is supposed to conclude with Paul Bettany’s Vision spin-off – currently known as Vision Quest. This would totally support Rupp’s statement about the series’ anthology nature. But, given the advanced technological and philosophical aspects that the Vision series might cover, the meshing of storylines could prove tricky.

During the final moments of the Westview anomaly in WandaVision, two Visions battle between themselves – the version created from scratch through Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) powers and the White Vision that S.W.O.R.D. reconstructed from Vision’s original parts. The first had Vision’s true soul, while the latter had his real body but nothing else inside. It’s very likely Vision Quest will deal with the fallout of White Vision’s awakening. Also, with the confirmation of James Spader reprising his role as the genocidal robot Ultron – a.k.a. one of Vision’s many parents – witchcraft and sorcery might dilute the main storyline of the cyborg-centric show.

What Could ‘Agatha All Along’ Explore in a Second Season?

Close

Even when being conceived by creator Jac Schaeffer as a limited series, Agatha All Along features an open ending – plus many dangling questions that were left unanswered. Should a second season be pursued, it should give us more of Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and Rio’s (Aubrey Plaza) relationship. While the finale did explain why Agatha hates Rio, there wasn’t much exploration of their past relationship. With Hahn and Plaza’s chemistry being off the charts, it would be a wasted opportunity not to showcase their previous love affair.

Contrary to what happened with The Mandalorian, to validate its existence, a sophomore season of Agatha All Along shouldn’t lose focus on Agatha herself. With her now mentoring Billy (Joe Locke) – plus her ghostly look, including the classic gray hair – Hahn’s portrayal of Agatha would align with the comic book version. Still, secondary plots would also be welcome, particularly Sasheer Zamata’s Jen – the only surviving witch of the coven – discovering Billy was behind the illusion of the Witches’ Road all along. Last but not least, the pair’s search for Tommy would do for a proper introduction of the grown-up version of Wanda’s second twin – while also continuing to build the wider MCU.

While the prospect of limiting this series trilogy to single outings sounds planned, with the possibility of the trio going out in a perfectly graceful way, there’s also a certain appeal to the idea of a second season of Agatha All Along. Not only was the series a perfectly spooky watch, but also a show with emotional stakes and endearing characters that deserve to be fleshed out. Also, Agatha All Along fits with what Disney and Marvel are currently pivoting into – less expensive shows that cater to what the audience really craves. Since filming for Vision Quest hasn’t started yet, there’s still time to retool the storylines that will be covered in it to make way for Season 2 of Agatha All Along. If the series' awards submissions are any indication, it seems there’s a future for the MCU’s favorite coven.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Joe Locke , Sasheer Zamata , Ali Ahn , Okwui Okpokwasili , Debra Jo Rupp , Patti LuPone Aubrey Plaza , David Payton , Emma Caulfield Ford , David Lengel , Asif Ali , Amos Glick , Elaine Valdes , Paria Akbarshahi , Chau Naumova , Bethany Curry , Athena Perample , Alicia Vela-Bailey , Britta Grant , Marina Mazepa Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Creator(s) Jac Schaeffer Story By Jac Schaeffer Writers Jac Schaeffer Number of Episodes 9 Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Directors Jac Schaeffer , Gandja Monteiro , Rachel Goldberg Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Expand

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

