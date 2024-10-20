Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Agatha All Along' Episode 6.This week's episode of Agatha All Along, titled "Familiar by Thy Side," took a page from its flagship series WandaVision, and turned the clock back to reveal just how Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) was resurrected. It turns out that Billy's soul somehow escaped during the fallout from WandaVision's series finale and inhabited the body of William Kaplan in a rather traumatic way. Billy then starts to trace his origins, which leads him into contact with the worse-for-wear Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters), and eventually to cross paths with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) herself.

Now that Agatha All Along has revealed its big secret, the question is: How exactly did Billy return to life, and what does it have to do with his newfound powers? The answers lie in the history of the Scarlet Witch's children, which involves demons, reality warping, and a superhero team or two. It's also fairly convoluted, which meant that Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer and her team of writers had to do some streamlining for the series.

Billy and Tommy Maximoff’s Comic Birth and Rebirth Involved Demons and a Reality Shift

Image via Marvel Comics

Billy Maximoff and his twin brother, Tommy, come into the world in Vision & Scarlet Witch #12 by Steve Englehart and Richard Howell. Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, found love in the arms of the Vision but still wished for a family — and due to her mutant abilities to reshape reality itself, she gives birth to twin boys. What Wanda doesn't know is that she pulled souls from the dominion of the demonic Mephisto to form her sons, and Mephisto wants those souls back. One of Mephisto's agents, Master Pandemonium, eventually reabsorbs Billy and Tommy's souls; Agatha Harkness, wanting to spare Wanda's pain, wipes her memory of the twins.

Agatha's actions have dire consequences, as Wanda begins to remember her children and her powers flare out of control, hitting the Avengers with a series of crises in Avengers: Disassembled by Brian Michael Bendis and David Finch. During Disassembled, Billy and Tommy return briefly to life but fade away when Doctor Strange defeats Wanda in a mystical duel. Bendis and Olivier Coipel would follow this storyline with House of M, where Wanda's brother Pietro — the super speedster Quicksilver — convinces her to use her powers to shape a world where their father Magneto rules mutantkind. But when Wolverine and other heroes begin to remember the true world and seek to unmake the House of M, Wanda declares "No more mutants" and strips a great deal of mutants of their powers. But Wanda didn't know that her sons were reborn — and she had already met one of them.

Wiccan and Speed Join the Young Avengers

Billy Maximoff was reborn as William "Billy" Kaplan, who grew up loving the Avengers. He encounters Scarlet Witch outside the gates of Avengers Mansion after a scrap with bullies, and she encourages him to stand his ground. The next day, Billy does stand up to a bully, but his latent reality-warping powers kick in and nearly kill the kid. After refining his powers, Billy would get a chance to be a hero; in the wake of the Avengers disassembling, the mysterious Iron Lad recruits Billy, Elijah Bradley — the grandson of Black super soldier Isaiah Bradley — and shapeshifter Teddy Altman to be the Young Avengers. The team quickly grew to include Kate Bishop, who took up Clint Barton's mantle of Hawkeye; Cassie Lang, who inherited her father Scott's size-shifting powers; a young version of the Vision, and Tommy Shepard, a super-speedster delinquent known as Speed.

Billy is shocked by his resemblance to Tommy, and they soon determine that they are both the Scarlet Witch's sons reincarnated. This leads to Avengers: The Children's Crusade by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung — the creators behind Young Avengers — where the Young Avengers embark on a search for the Scarlet Witch. In the process, Billy and Tommy meet their grandfather Magneto, learn that Wanda is alive but doesn't have any memory of her past actions, and that she was set to marry Doctor Doom! Finally, after numerous fights with supervillains and other superheroes, the Maximoff family finally reunites.

‘Agatha All Along’ and 'WandaVision' Streamline a Convoluted Origin

Close

Like most projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, WandaVision and Agatha All Along are able to take an origin from the comics and streamline it. Both Billy and Tommy are born like they were in the comics, though in this case, they ceased to exist when Wanda chose to end her hex in Westview. Billy's resurrection also happens when William Kaplan suffers a seemingly fatal car crash; his spirit enters William's body, but unlike the comics, Billy knows who he is, and his powers immediately kick in, allowing him to read minds. Elements of Billy's comic characterization remain intact, including his Jewish heritage and the fact that he's in a committed gay relationship.

Billy's goals have also changed; while he was seeking his mother in the comics, "Familiar by Thy Side" has him confessing that he wants to find Tommy, as he senses his brother is out there. This is another hint that the MCU will potentially adapt Young Avengers down the line, as nearly every member of the team has appeared in either a Marvel Studios or Marvel Television project. Agatha All Along could even end with a hint at Speed's location, and with VisionQuest set to expand further upon the fallout from WandaVision, it's safe to say the Maximoff family will continue to play a role in the MCU.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Joe Locke , Sasheer Zamata , Ali Ahn , Okwui Okpokwasili , Debra Jo Rupp , Patti LuPone Aubrey Plaza , David Payton , Emma Caulfield Ford , David Lengel , Asif Ali , Amos Glick , Elaine Valdes , Paria Akbarshahi , Chau Naumova , Bethany Curry , Athena Perample , Alicia Vela-Bailey , Britta Grant , Marina Mazepa Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 9 Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Expand

New episodes of Agatha All Along are released on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH On Disney+