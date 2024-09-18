Marvel Studios is ready to embrace the spooky season once again with its next horror-themed project, Agatha All Along. The Disney+ spin-off from Wandavision will begin streaming on September 19 with two episodes before releasing weekly until October 30. It has been in development since late 2021 after Kathryn Hahn's introduction in Wandavision as Agnes, an initial friendly neighbor who was revealed to be Agatha Harkness. During production, the show underwent several title changes from Agatha: House of Harkness to Darkhold Diaries before landing on its current title that links back to the memorable expository song. The limited series serves as a deeper dive into the supernatural elements of Marvel and an apparent part of a "trilogy for Wanda and Vision - the first being Wandavision, the second being Agatha All Along...and the third part being the upcoming Vision series".

Between the Wandavision series and Agatha All Along, the titular witch has remained trapped under a hex that Wanda cast after transforming into the Scarlet Witch. The new series will explore the repercussions of the spell and Agatha reclaiming her identity and reputation as a powerful witch. This also opens the avenue for introducing the audience to other characters that use magic and will team up with Agatha. Before heading down the Witches Road, continue reading below on the new coven of witches and the talented ensemble that portrays them.

Kathryn Hahn

Agatha Harkness

Image via Disney

Following the events of Wandavision, Agatha breaks out from the spell placed on her by the Scarlet Witch. Unfortunately, she realizes that she has lost her powers and must go on a quest down the Witches Road, a dangerous series of trials that will reward anyone who survives it. In order to get her powers back, Agatha recruits a ragtag group of witches to join her coven. The series will explore more of her character while maintaining her mischievous and witty demeanor. It will prove to be interesting to see her in a group dynamic and hopefully restore her powers as they originally were.

Kathryn Hahn reprises her role as the memorable antagonist of Wandavision. The Emmy-nominated actress is widely known for her comedic work in movies such as How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Step Brothers, and Bad Moms. Hahn also starred in TV series, including Parks and Recreation, Transparent and Happyish. She went on to lead limited series like Mrs. Fletcher and Tiny Beautiful Things. Hahn lent her voice to animated projects such as the Hotel Transylvania franchise, Central Park and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Joe Locke

Teen

Image via Disney+

The Teen joins Agatha's coven as her helper due to his fascination with witchcraft and her history. His generic name is the result of a mysterious hex that doesn't allow him to share his real name. He is an enthusiastic student who wishes to learn everything about magic and join Agatha on the Witches Road. It is widely speculated that the Teen is actually Billy Kaplan/Wiccan, a popular Marvel character with powerful magical abilities who is often linked to the Scarlet Witch as her son (depending on the comic iteration). However, the Teen's true identity is yet to be confirmed and revealed in the Disney+ series. He is portrayed by Joe Locke, who is best known for his role as Charlie Spring in the hit Netflix series Heartstopper. The third season will be released on October 3 while Agatha All Along continues to air weekly.

Aubrey Plaza

Rio Vidal

Image via Marvel Studios

Rio Vidal is an enigmatic witch with warrior abilities. She often carries a dagger for combat and proves to be a wild card that even Agatha is unable to predict. She is played by Aubrey Plaza, who first broke out after starring in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. This led to her iconic role as April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation. Since then, she has built a steady resume of film work from indie movies like Safety Not Guaranteed and Emily the Criminal, to studio projects like Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and Megapolis. This series marks Plaza's second superhero project under the Marvel umbrella, after her previous work on the FX series Legion. She recently starred in the second season of The White Lotus and the Sundance comedy film My Old Ass.

Sasheer Zamata

Jennifer Kale

Image via Disney+

Jennifer Kale joins the coven as a witch with expertise in alchemy and potions. She applies this to her modern job as a beauty product entrepreneur. Kale tends to be sarcastic and guarded when talking with others, but she learns to trust and work with the coven. She is played by Sasheer Zamata, a stand-up comedian, actress and writer. She first performed stand-up comedy in New York in 2009 and shared videos of her impersonations of celebrities such as Michelle Obama and Rihanna on her YouTube channel. She earned her major break by joining Saturday Night Live as a cast member from 2014 to 2017. Zamata went on to star in television series, like Corporate, Woke, and Home Economics. Her work in films includes Spree and Unfrosted. She also has a wide range of voice roles in projects such as Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Exploding Kittens, and Tuca & Bertie.

Ali Ahn

Alice Wu-Gulliver

Image via Disney+

Alice Wu-Gulliver specializes in protection magic as a witch. Upon meeting Agatha, her powers have actually remained dormant for some time due to Alice not wanting to follow in her mother's footsteps in witchcraft. This initially makes her disinterested in aligning with the coven. However, Alice eventually comes around to embracing her magical abilities.

Ali Ahn first started on television with appearances in shows such as White Collar and Ugly Betty. She landed roles in independent films like Liberal Arts, Landline, and Lucky Grandma. Between those projects, Ahn gained recurring roles in other series, including Supernatural, Billions, and The Path. Her most recent work was on The Diplomat and Raising Dion.

Patti LuPone

Lilia Calderu

Image via Disney+

Lilia Calderu is brought into the coven as a witch with knowledge of divination. She often has visions that can provide vital information. However, her process of interpreting these visions borders on the line between being wise or deranged. She is brought to life by Patti LuPone, a prolific Tony award and Grammy award-winning Broadway actress and singer. She won awards for her performances in musicals like Les Misérables, Evita, and Company. LuPone also took on roles in major films, including Witness, Heist and Last Christmas. Her work carried to television in Life Goes On, Penny Dreadful, and the American Horror Story franchise. She recently starred in Beau is Afraid and The School for Good and Evil.

Debra Jo Rupp

Mrs. Hart/Sharon

Image via Disney+

Debra Jo Rupp reprises her role as Mrs. Hart/Sharon from Wandavision. Mrs. Hart was one of the neighbors of Wanda and Agatha in Westview. Once Agatha breaks out of her spell, Mrs. Hart or Sharon as her real name, serves as a civilian ally to her. Rupp has plenty of television credits, which began when she appeared in Davis Rules, If Not For You, and FRIENDS. This led to her longest running role as Kitty Forman in That '70s Show. She even featured in comedy films like Big, and She's Out of My League. Since then, Rupp has starred in other television series, including The Ranch and Better With You. She returned as Kitty Forman in the Netflix revival series That '90s Show.

Okwui Okpokwasili

Vertigo

Image via Marvel Studios YouTube

Vertigo is the leader of the Salem Seven, another coven of witches. In the comics, they were a group of super-powered individuals who all shared the same father and were the grandchildren of Agatha Harkness. However, the Salem Seven deemed Agatha an enemy and overthrew her since they had their powers stolen by her. It is yet to be seen if Vertigo and the Salem Seven will have a similar relationship with Agatha in the series, but there will most likely be a showdown between the two covens. Okwui Okpowasili is a dancer and actress who recently starred in The Exorcist: Believer, Remote, and The Blacklist.

Agatha All Along premieres September 18, 2024, on Disney+.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Patti LuPone , Miles Gutierrez-Riley , Aubrey Plaza , Debra Jo Rupp , Joe Locke , Maria Dizzia Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Story By Jac Schaeffer Writers Jac Schaeffer Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Directors Jac Schaeffer , Gandja Monteiro , Rachel Goldberg Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Expand

Watch on Disney+