If you watched all nine episodes of Agatha All Along, it's very likely that at least one version of the "Ballad of the Witches' Road" got stuck in your head. The lyrics "maiden, mother, crone" references the Triple Goddess, a figure in various Pagan belief systems and ties into the bigger journey Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) takes across the nine episodes of the Disney+ series. While on Mythical Kitchen's "Last Meal" Hahn talked not only about wanting to see Agatha rematch against Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) but also about the journey Agatha took. When asked if Hahn sees herself on a parallel path with Agatha, Hahn simply replies "I am Agatha." She says "she's [Agatha] like one of the parts I've felt the most kindred spirit with."

"You know they call Hecate this Greek creature that contains the maiden, mother, crone," Hahn explains. "And it's like three stages of some women's lives, but there's something about the witch that is all three. Like she carries all three at all times. And the crone is of course the most wise, the most doesn't need a man at all. She's the one that they all kind of look up to. So I feel like in this show, I was walking through all these portals to her crone-hood. And like each trial was like a lessoning of like letting your youth go kind of a way."

Will We See Agatha Again?

When talking with Collider's Taylor Gates at PaleyFest, Hahn explained that in terms of where Agatha could go in the MCU "She’s a ghost now — so anything can happen," but Hahn quantified it with it's highly like we won't see her anytime soon. "I don’t think so. I think I would know by now." It is, however, possible that Hahn went to the Andrew Garfield school of lying and is lurking around in some future MCU project. The most likely of course, would be the upcoming series featuring Paul Bettany's Vision given that their characters' stories were intertwined on WandaVision, but since he nor Olsen showed up on Agatha All Along, that's not terribly likely. She could be one of the many unknown names in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, or even more forward-looking, in Avengers: Secret Wars. Another higher likelihood is whatever project comes to fruition as Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel puts together the Young Avengers as Billy Maximoff aka Wiccan (Joe Locke) would be a part of that team. Agatha was last seen walking off into the distance with Wiccan on the search for his brother, Tommy.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are streaming on Disney+. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.