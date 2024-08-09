The Big Picture Agatha Harkness, from WandaVision, will star in her own spin-off series with Christophe Beck as composer!

Beck has a vast musical background, including scoring the Ant-Man trilogy and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Agatha All Along premieres this September.

When fans learned that WandaVision’s primary villain, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) landed her own spin-off series, there’s no denying that we all thought “Oh, the music is going to be so good!” Not only can we expect the titular witch of Agatha All Along to have a few numbers of her own but it’s been confirmed that celebrated Christophe Beck is the man responsible for bringing music to our ears as the production’s composer. With a credit sheet as long as a CVS receipt, Beck is no stranger to Marvel as he previously scored the Ant-Man trilogy.

This year alone, Beck has worked on numerous productions including Road House, Unfrosted, and The Instigators. In the past, audiences have heard the musician’s handiwork on a slew of movies like Bring It On, Under the Tuscan Sun, Burlesque, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, and more. All the Buffy the Vampire Slayer stans out there have Beck to thank for some of the show’s most moving moments. The song that played at the end of Season 2 when Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) was forced to send her beloved Angel (David Boreanaz) back to hell? A Beck original! And, if you’ve ever wondered who left perhaps the biggest mark on the classic musical episode, “One More, with Feeling” - also Beck!

With the news that Beck is the talent behind the score for Agatha All Along, we’re even more jazzed than we were before to tune in for the series when it arrives on Disney+ this September. Of course, there will also be plenty of tunes to come from Hahn’s bewitched babe as she’s previously teased a very sing-songy story awaits audiences. Plus, with the casting addition of Broadway legend, three-time Tony Award winner, and overall queen, Patti LuPone, the production would be foolish to not make things a little musical.

What Else Do We Know About ‘Agatha All Along’?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The spin-off series will pick up following the events of WandaVision and catch audiences up with Agatha (Hahn) who’s trapped in a spell cast by Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). After she’s broken out of the trance by a teen (Joe Locke), Agatha sets out to put together her own coven and travel the legendary Witches’ Road that is said to give a witch whatever she’s missing - should she live to see the end. Filling out the show’s ensemble cast is an exciting lineup of talent that includes Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Okwui Okpokwasili, Paul Adelstein, and Debra Jo Rupp who will reprise her role from WandaVision.

Stay tuned to Collider for more to come from D23 as the festivities roll on through the weekend.