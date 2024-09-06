The two-episode premiere of Agatha All Along is right around the corner, and Marvel Studios just released new promotional material for the upcoming series that pays homage to the scary stories that came before it. A new spot for the Marvel Cinematic Universe television show features callbacks to stories such as Halloween and Critters. Decades ago, horror films were promoted with a serious narrator setting up the premise of the movie for the audience, which is what Marvel Studios has done merely days before the arrival of Agatha All Along.

The practice of having a narrator scarily describe what could happen to the main characters of a story even dates back to the release of Night of the Living Dead and Creature of the Black Lagoon. It shouldn't come as a surprise to see Agatha All Along aiming to promote itself like the classics. After all, the character was introduced to audiences in WandaVision, another television series that paid tribute to classic media. The new promo for the Disney+ production is also similar to how The Twilight Zone used to set up the premise of its episodes with Rod Serling's haunting narration.

Agatha All Along will follow the titular witch played by Kathryn Hahn after she finds a way to break the spell placed upon her by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). In order to exploit the full potential of her magical power as a witch, Agatha will have to go on a mission with an unconventional group of people. There's plenty of mystery surrounding the events of the show, just as when Marvel Studios was preparing to launch WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Supporting Cast of 'Agatha All Along'

Marvel Studios has assembled a very talented group of performers, as the studio prepares to continue the journey of Agatha Harkness on the small screen. Joe Locke has been cast as the Teen. The young man's identity will remain a secret until the series is released on Disney+. Patti LuPone will step into the shoes of Lilia Calderu, a witch who's been learning about magic during the course of centuries. More unpredictable characters will join Hahn's protagonist as the plot of Agatha All Along moves forward. It remains to be seen if the witch will be able to get her abilities back and what she will do once she feels powerful again.

You can check out the new promo for Agatha All Along below, before the first two episodes from the series premiere on Disney+ on September 18.