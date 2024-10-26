Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Agatha All Along' Episode 7.The eve of Halloween is quite the appropriate release date for the final two episodes of Agatha All Along, a series that has been a bubbling cauldron of spooky vibes. It’s also about witches who have grown in strength from being part of a coven, even as several of them have died. Given the plot twists the show has given so far, could we expect something big at the end of the Witches’ Road? Hold onto your pointed hats, because the biggest twist the finale could pull off might be major resurrections. It could top the emotional sendoff from Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) letting go of her spell on Westview in WandaVision. Instead of a goodbye this time, maybe there will be a reunion.

Every Witch Needs a Coven in ‘Agatha All Along’

Three have died under tragic circumstances on the Road: Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp) was too innocent for the trials, Alice (Ali Ahn) died trying to save Agatha (Kathryn Hahn), and Lilia (Patti LuPone) sacrificed herself after she finally understood her divination gift. But is it really goodbye? Could the prize for the survivors at the end of the Road be the resurrection of these slain witches? Now, before there are any eye-rolls and claims such a twist would be anti-climatic, there’s been an emphasis on the importance of a coven since the beginning of Agatha All Along.

The “Covenstead Rule” is a piece of lore about the 3-mile radius that states, “Wherever you are, a coven there shall be.” Jen (Sasheer Zamata) is a bound witch who detested joining a coven, but her eventual involvement unlocks some of her power during the first trial, making her capable of healing a wounded Billy later on. In Episode 5, when the witches take flight with broomsticks to soar near a full blood moon, like Hocus Pocus-meets-E.T., the magic can only work in unison. “We fly together or not at all!” Agatha shouts. A witch is strongest in a community. If Sharon, Alice, and Lilia do return, it doesn’t make their deaths feel like fake-outs; there can still be effective storytelling to make it work.

The Witches’ Road Needs To Resurrect the Dead

It would continue the influence of The Wizard of Oz on Agatha All Along, seen in how they share a vibrant road that needs to be traveled, musical numbers, and the not-so-subtle costuming in Episode 7. Dorothy (Judy Garland) went on a journey of self-discovery in a fantasy world to help her in the real one when she woke up. The treacherous realm of the Witches’ Road doesn’t follow the rules of reality, so it too could be a fantasy place for a witch to embark on their journey of self-discovery. “What do you know about covens?” Agatha asks Billy in Episode 2. “Just that they’re drawn together by mysterious forces of fate,” he replies, “and that they’re the truest form of sisterhood.”

That sisterhood has been diminished, but it’s not something a resurrection can’t fix, and it could do more than provide a second chance at life. A theory could be posited that Sharon was a green witch; she had a “green thumb” in her garden and the Ballad worked from her involvement in the circle. If she returns, it might let her access stronger powers. Then with Alice, her story ended right when she was on a new and more interesting path in life. She only defeated her family’s curse due to the help she got from the coven. The significance of a witchy community is reiterated by Lilia's mentor, Maestra (Laura Boccaletti), whose wisdom she ignores out of fear and pain over her divination.

“A witch requires a coven,” Maestra tells her. Lilia rebuffs, saying, “It’s better to be a hermit.” The tragedies she wasn’t able to stop from her visions have caused her pain and fear until she accepts her gift is to see, not to change. She couldn’t save her first coven, but she saves her second by protecting Agatha, Billy, and Jen from the Salem Seven. Her final warning to Agatha (“When she calls you a coward, hit the deck.”) might be a big hint that she sees a future event because she didn’t die in the castle. Perhaps a greater reason for having the witches come back is what it would mean to Kathryn Hahn’s witch.

Agatha Harkness Won’t Be an Outsider Anymore

Agatha was alone for centuries, by her own actions and those of others, but this series has been indicating she doesn’t deserve to be ostracized. Without the corruption of the Darkhold, she has the chance of redemption. She needs a community, or in other words, Agatha Harkness needs a coven. At the end of Episode 2, there’s a subtle visual where Agatha can’t open the doors of the Road by herself, and she gets help from the other witches to do so. Should there be a reappearance of the show's fallen women, it would make a full circle moment from when Jen corrected Agatha on the lyrics of "The Ballad." Remember, it’s not coven two, it's coven true.

