The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to return with the arrival of Agatha All Along to Disney+. Before the first two episodes of the highly-anticipated series make their way to the streaming platform, Marvel Studios has released a new clip from the story that will follow Kathryn Hahn's titular character as she attempts to get her power back after the events of WandaVision. The spin-off will introduce plenty of new characters in the witch's latest adventure.

The new clip from Agatha All Along features the titular character and the Teen (Joe Locke) talking about a way to welcome the rest of the characters to their quest. Eventually, Jennifer (Sasheer Zamata), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn) and Lilia (Patti LuPone) join the conversation. The team gets ready to get out of the house in order to start their mission as the clip comes to an end. In a couple of weeks, audiences will discover why these characters must stick together throughout their magical trials.

Agatha All Along was announced after the amount of success WandaVision saw on Disney+. It was evident that Hahn's character was charismatic and beloved by the audience, even if she tried to manipulate Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) into giving her power away. When the first MCU series on Disney+ came to an end, the Scarlet Witch trapped Agatha in the Agnes persona the ancient witch used to trick her. Agatha All Along will explain how Hahn's protagonist managed to get out of the enchantment.

The People of Westview Return

Some of the cast members of WandaVision will be reprising their roles in Agatha All Along. Debra Jo Rupp will once again play Sharon Davis, the woman who was named Mrs. Hart under Wanda's altered reality. Emma Caulfield Ford will also step into the shoes of a Westview resident once again, alongside David Payton and David Lengel. Agatha All Along won't let its protagonist forget about the crimes she committed a couple of years ago. But with Wanda out of the picture following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there's no telling what's going to happen.

The narrative that started with WandaVision will continue to expand with an upcoming television series centered around Vision (Paul Bettany). The project doesn't have an official title yet, but it's been reported that Terry Matalas will serve as the title's showrunner. Agatha All Along will be the next step for the story centered aroud the Scarlet Witch following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

You can check out the new clip from Agatha All Along above, before the first two episodes of the series premiere on Disney+ on September 18.