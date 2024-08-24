It might come as a surprise that Jac Shaeffer, the showrunner responsible for WandaVision and the upcoming spin-off Agatha All Along, wasn't a Marvel fan before getting hired by the studio giant in 2021. During a FanExpo Canada panel promoting the new Disney + original, the series creator shared that she was more of a "sci-fi kind of gal" before stepping into the superhero realm. Things evidently changed when she was tasked with writing Natasha Romanov's (Scarlett Johansson) origin story in Black Widow.

I didn't know much about Marvel and I hadn't worked on anything superhero and my first job at Marvel was for Black Widow. I think it helped me because I didn't come at it from the canon. I mean, Scarlett is a remarkable performer and I was so fascinated by what she had established as that character and what we could do in her stand alone. Then, as I continued on in other projects, every time I didn't know much about the comics. Mary Livanos is our executive producer and she would set things in front of me, and I'd be like, “oh, that is cool”.

Given that Shaeffer is experiencing the MCU one step at a time, she goes about each one of her projects as standalone instead of continuations. Although Agatha All Along will pick up where WandaVision left off, with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hann) stripped of her magic, the showrunner assured that viewers can enjoy the series without having seen the miniseries that came out prior.

'Agatha All Along' Will Have the Witch on a Quest to Get Back Her Power

Earlier this month at D23, Disney unveiled a full-length trailer of the show, with the villainous witch in a vulnerable state up until she crosses paths with Teen (Joe Locke), who sets her free from a spell. In return, he begs her to take him on the Witches' Road, which is filled with trials that can not only help her regain her powers but also allow her to know what Teen's true motivations are.

Agatha All Along will be released on Disney+ on September 18.