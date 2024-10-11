Only five episodes in, Agatha All Along already has viewers spellbound — not only by the performances of the show's powerhouse cast, but by the wicked way its story keeps everyone guessing. Teen's (Joe Locke) identity has been a tantalizing puzzle (until the most recent episode, that is), and coven witches Jen (Sasheer Zamata), Lilia (Patti LuPone), and Alice (Ali Ahn) all have backstories shrouded in mystery, while Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) and her relationship with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) has left viewers begging for more. Whether or not Agatha can be trusted is still a huge question mark, and one of the series' question marks centers around the legendary spellbook that started Agatha down her devilish path: the Darkhold.

Agatha had been in possession of the Darkhold for hundreds of years prior to WandaVision, but lost it to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in the series' final showdown between the two witches, which (in addition to being completely drained of her powers) has led Agatha down the Witches' Road again. The series' third episode, "Through Many Miles/Of Tricks and Trials," gave pretty startling insight into how Agatha first got her hands on the Darkhold, after it was revealed that she traded her only child in exchange for the coveted Book of the Damned, but is that the whole story? How did Agatha originally get a hold of the Darkhold in Marvel Comics, and could it possibly play out the same way in Agatha All Along?

Marvel Comics' Agatha Tries To Create Her Own Darkhold

Far from trading her son in exchange for the Book of the Damned, Agatha attempts to create her own Darkhold in the comics, after the original copy is absorbed by Scarlet Witch. Agatha travels to the Bermuda Triangle in Contest of Chaos' finale (Avengers Annual (2023) #1), while using Chaos Magic to force a few superheroes to run interference, in order to perform the ritual necessary to create the new Darkhold. The former Salemite is pretty quickly foiled by the Avengers, and their intervention creates a large explosion, which causes the Darkhold to manifest itself as a young boy.

Also named Darkhold, the boy possesses all the powers of the dark tome and has begun slowly amassing the book's full power. Agatha and Darkhold pose as mother and son for a short while in order to hide from Wanda, but the kid ditches Agatha after growing tired of hiding — as any boy-shaped manifestation of a demonic entity's book of spells might. Darkhold Kid is still kicking around somewhere in the comics and Agatha, poor witch, remains Darkhold-less.

Will 'Agatha All Along' Stick to the Comics?

Agatha All Along seems to be heading in a direction opposite the Bermuda Triangle showdown between Agatha and the Avengers, but that doesn't mean the show can't pull inspiration from the comics. While Agatha’s attempts to claim the Darkhold in the comics and MCU series diverge, both have one similar element: Agatha’s son, either fake or real. Reaching the end of the Witches’ Road will grant a witch their greatest desire, and as of now, the assumption is that Agatha will be looking to fully regain her powers. However, given Agatha’s reaction to the loss of her son, she could be torn between wishing for either her powers (and the Darkhold) or her son back. This begs the question: When Jen told Teen that Agatha traded her only son for the Darkhold, was she telling the full truth?

Nicholas Scratch, Agatha's son both in Agatha All Along and the Marvel Comics, was revealed at the end of "Darkest Hour/Wake Thy Power" to be the spirit seeking to punish Agatha, meaning that Nicholas could already possess a kind of dark power from beyond the grave. There might be more than a simple exchange behind Nicholas' disappearance and Agatha acquiring the Darkhold, and it could be that Nicholas came into possession of some of its power. This could be a plausible way to mesh the show and the comics’ versions together — so, could Agatha’s son be the Darkhold at the end of all this? Either way, it's clear there's more to the story between Agatha and Nicholas Scratch.

