When it comes to sisterhood, the closest thing to Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) was her coven. It's a shame that fans didn't get to see more of Agatha's history with her fellow witches before she became drawn to dark magic. Let's hope that Agatha All Along, the brand new Disney+ miniseries, will continue to give fresh insight into this untrustworthy, yet lovable witch. She's off on the Witches' Road to regain her powers and memories after the spell that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) put her under at the end of WandaVision was broken by Teen (Joe Locke) after her death. But before she does that, she's going to need to assemble a team... I mean coven.

Agatha Harkness plays an important role in The Fantastic Four series in Marvel Comics. With the Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby-led feature coming in 2025, and Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) set to join the MCU at some point, it makes sense that the character would have a role in that pocket of the universe moving forward. Agatha hasn't always been an outright villain in the comics, and depending on where Agatha All Along ends, she could still take a heroic turn moving forward. If she does end up being a hero and joining the good guys, then her way in may very well be the Daughters of Liberty.

'Agatha All Along' Subtly Mentions the Daughters of Liberty

Image by Zanda Rice

In a deep-cut reference, the Daughters of Liberty were mentioned in Agatha All Along. It might be for a bit of fan service, but a crumb is still a crumb. Though it's likely only a reference for now, it could mean that the Daughters of Liberty will be properly introduced and play a role in upcoming MCU projects. It's doubtful that the whole team of freedom fighting women will appear, but a few of its members have already been seen in the MCU, like Sharon Carter. So, it might just be a matter of time at this point.

Agatha's character in Agatha All Along differs from her comic counterpart. At this point, it's a mystery if Agatha will become the governess of Reed Richards and Susan Storm. After all, Agatha's son, Nicholas Scratch, was one of the primary antagonists of The Fantastic Four. He even went as far as to possess Franklin Richards. However, if the Daughters of Liberty are adapted into the MCU, we may just witness Agatha switching sides to become a hero. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what Agatha really wants and if the Witches' Road will provide that for her.

Marvel Comics' Daughters of Liberty Has a Stacked Roster

Close

The Daughters of Liberty descended from the Daughters of Light. Like the Daughters of Liberty, the Daughters of Light consisted of all young women. In 18th century Europe, the Daughters of Light exhorted about freedom. Their group separated after their leader was murdered via beheading. The Daughters of Liberty, like their predecessors, made it their mission to protect freedom at all costs. Sometimes that meant protecting humanity from itself (which is honestly fair). The leader of this team is known as the Dryad. In the 19th century, the Dryad was Harriet Tubman, who freed over 300 slaves. In the modern age, Alexa Volkoff recruits the resurrected Peggy Carter into the Daughters of Liberty, where she becomes the Dryad.

One of the team's missions was to protect the Super Soldier serum from getting into the wrong hands. That also meant protecting Captain America. In Marvel Comics, the Daughters of Liberty were first introduced in the 2019 Captain America series. When Steve Rogers was framed for murder and turned himself in, Sharon Carter set out to recruit the current Daughters of Liberty, whose members included Misty Knight, Ava Ayala, and Bobbi Morse. More team members would come about later, including Jessica Drew's Spider-Woman, Black Widow, Sue Storm, Shuri, and others. The team helps break Steve out of prison, and when he finds out that Peggy is alive, it prompts Peggy to ask Agatha Harkness to inform him about the Daughters of Liberty and its history.

The Daughters of Liberty Could Play a Role in 'Agatha All Along'

Agatha was one of the primary members of the original Daughters of Liberty. She taught the organization how to use magic, making her an important member and mentor — similar to when she mentors Wanda Maximoff, who later becomes the Scarlet Witch. It only makes sense that Agatha would teach magical ways to those who would use her knowledge for good. As stated before, she was the one who let Steve in on the Daughters of Liberty and how long they had been around at Peggy's request. In addition to teaching magic, she recruited the newest member of the team: Wakanda's very own princess, Shuri — who was her ally, thanks to their shared knowledge of the craft.

The Daughters of Liberty are still a very recent addition to Marvel Comics, but clearly, they are a representation of justice; a sisterhood for freedom. Isn't that kind of what Agatha's new coven is striving towards in Agatha All Along? They are on the Witches' Road to regain their powers, but also their identities as strong witches. It remains to be seen how much of a heroic turn Agatha Harkness will take by the end of the series, but if the Daughters of Liberty become part of the MCU and Agatha gets tied in with them, she could both regain her powers and use the team-building skills she's learned throughout Agatha All Along to join an established team fighting for something bigger than herself.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Joe Locke , Sasheer Zamata , Ali Ahn , Okwui Okpokwasili , Debra Jo Rupp , Patti LuPone Aubrey Plaza , David Payton , Emma Caulfield Ford , David Lengel , Asif Ali , Amos Glick , Elaine Valdes , Paria Akbarshahi , Chau Naumova , Bethany Curry , Athena Perample , Alicia Vela-Bailey , Britta Grant , Marina Mazepa Seasons 1 Creator(s) Jac Schaeffer Number of Episodes 9 Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Expand

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+