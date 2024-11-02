Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Agatha All Along.

Watching Agatha All Along cemented something for me: I am drawn toward deadly, evil women in genre. It should have been obvious with Lenore in Castlevania and Poison Ivy in various Batman-related TV shows, but Agatha All Along takes the cake with Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal. It's especially ironic in hindsight, since Rio is actually the manifestation of Death — who plays a major role in Marvel's cosmic canon. While Plaza was previously part of a Marvel series thanks to Legion, her performance in Agatha All Along had me hooked from the very first episode — not to mention her ridiculous chemistry with Kathryn Hahn.

Aubrey Plaza Grows Steadily Unhinged During ‘Agatha All Along,’ and I Love It

Image via Disney+

What makes Plaza's performance as Rio such a standout is that she starts growing more and more unhinged as Agatha All Along proceeds. In the first episode, when she showed up during the "Agnes of Westview" segment, I picked up on the tension between her and Agatha and wondered, "Did they use to date?" It didn't help that Plaza was rocking the simple black suit of an FBI agent, combined with her trademark smirk; even if I never guessed the Death twist, I wanted to see more of this character. And more came, when she attacked a powerless Agatha after the Scarlet Witch's spell was broken. Never has a woman dressed in all black and carrying a massive knife been more alluring.

Rio did eventually resurface as the "Green Witch" needed for Agatha's coven, and she turned the camp up to eleven. Her first appearance literally has her bursting out of the Earth, which alarms Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) and Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn); in another trial, she starts laughing maniacally when it's revealed that "Death" was in the room with the coven. Admittedly, this should have been my first clue that Rio wasn't all she seemed, but this was the power of Plaza at work. She'd played some dark characters before, like the perpetually cynical April Ludgate in Parks and Rec or social media stalker Ingrid in Ingrid Goes West, but this was a whole other level, and it made me want more.

I Loved the Chemistry Between Aubrey Plaza & Kathryn Hahn in ‘Agatha All Along’

Image via Disney+

Something else that Plaza brought to the table that hooked me was the searingly intense chemistry between her and Hahn. It not only brought a level of queerness that Marvel Studios projects could use more of (ditto the relationship Billy had with his boyfriend), but it captivated me in a way few relationships in the MCU have. Even before the major reveal that Rio was responsible for the death of Agatha's son, I sensed the tension between the two, and may have been secretly rooting for them to kiss. Hell, I was slightly jealous of Hahn when Agatha and Rio did kiss following their battle in Agatha's backyard. Listen, if I get to pick the way I go out, "kissing Aubrey Plaza" is far from the worst choice.

I Finally Get Why Deadpool and Thanos Are Into Death

Close

Agatha All Along finally led me to a surprising conclusion: I finally understand why Thanos chased Death in the comics. The Mad Titan was obsessed with Death, and in The Infinity Gauntlet limited series by Jim Starlin, George Perez, & Ron Lim, he wiped out half the universe for her. After the big revelation that Rio was Death, I went back, pulled out my copy of The Infinity Gauntlet, and re-read it. Thanos isn't the only Marvel character who's been involved with Death; Deadpool found himself entangled in her affections since his healing factor meant she couldn't claim his soul.

Ironically, Plaza was almost in a Deadpool movie; she discussed losing out on a role for Deadpool 2 while she was shooting Legion. But seeing her as Death really makes me want a Deadpool movie where Deadpool and Thanos compete for Death's love. The MCU hasn't tackled a romantic comedy, it would be a fresh take on Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth, and it would also be a nice way to bring Josh Brolin back as Thanos while fulfilling Brolin's desire to bring a new side to the Mad Titan. It would also mean I get to see more of Plaza as Death, and I'm all for that.

