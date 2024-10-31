Agatha All Along finally reached the end of the Witches' Road in its last two episodes, "Follow Me My Friend / To Glory At The End" and "Mother Maiden Crone." It's been a journey wrought with tragedy as Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and her makeshift coven face the Road's trials — some of which result in death. But Agatha's journey also led to some major revelations, some expected (Joe Locke's Teen being the resurrected Billy Maximoff) and some not (Aubrey Plaza being Death herself). Agatha, Billy, and Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) are the only members of the coven left, and they face one last trial before getting off the road.

But what Billy and Jen don't know is that Agatha is still in contact with Death, who reveals the real reason she's on the road: she wants Billy's soul. Billy's soul inhabited the body of William Kaplan when William suffered a fatal car crash — and therefore cheated Death, breaking the "Green Cycle". But she can't just take Billy, as he has to willingly surrender himself. Does Death get Billy's soul? Does anyone else die at the end of the Witches' Road? What happens to Agatha?

Agatha’s Coven Endures One Last Trial… With a Twist

Image via Disney

Agatha, Jen, and Billy eventually reach the end of the Road — which turns out to be a circular path. Billy is understandably fed up and starts putting on his boots... but then he wakes up in a mysterious room alongside Agatha and Jen. They figure out that the trial involves green magic, but the room they're in is nothing more than steel, with flickering lights to match the passage of time. Eventually, Jen figures out that she's bound and powerless because Agatha cast a spell on her in the past without knowing Jen was the witch being bound. A furious Jen performs the unbinding ritual, then disappears; Agatha theorizes that the Road gave Jen what she wanted, setting her free.

She decides to do the same for Billy, placing him in a trance so he can find his brother Tommy's soul. The catch is that Tommy has to inhabit a dead body; Billy eventually zeroes in on a boy who's drowning as the result of a cruel prank. Freaked out, he shouts, "Am I killing this boy so my brother can live?" Before Agatha can answer, Billy disappears, meaning his goal has come true. With time running out, Agatha finally digs up part of the floor and plants a lock of hair and a seed that she kept in her brooch, which she hydrates with her tears. Planting it into the soil, it suddenly blossoms into a yellow flower before transforming into a dandelion. In the final seconds, Agatha finally winds up in her backyard at Westview and comes face to face with an displeased Death.

Agatha Faces Death Herself – With a Little Help

Image via Disney

Death is understandably less than pleased that Agatha didn't hold up her end of the bargain and decides to end Agatha's life via "a thousand cuts" (those cuts coming from glass, poison ivy, and a nasty whip from a hose.) But help arrives in the form of Billy, sporting a costume that strongly resembles the one he wears in the comics as the Young Avengers' Wiccan. Billy blasts Agatha with an immense amount of magic, repowering her; even with her powers and Billy backing her up, she's no match for Death. Agatha, being Agatha, decides to surrender Billy to Death — but upon Billy reading her mind, she decides to sacrifice herself instead via a kiss from Death. As Agatha dies, the power is leeched from her body, and she falls to the ground, transforming into a mass of flowers. But even though Agatha is dead, her story isn't quite over yet — and neither is Billy's.

The Truth Behind the Witches’ Road Is Revealed

Close

Returning to his home, Billy slowly starts noticing that elements in his room resemble the trials he and Agatha's coven faced on the Road. He then realizes soberly that he created the Road himself via his powers. It's a major revelation, but it makes sense, given Billy's comics history. Like his mother Wanda, he can warp reality, so his powers can bring things back to life. This is how he was able to give Tommy's soul a new home, but it also resulted in the death of Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), and Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp). It turns out that the history of the Road goes even further than that, and it's tied to Agatha herself. Centuries ago, she begged Death to spare her son Nicholas Scratch, to which Death agreed to give her time but said she'd come back one day. Through the years, Agatha starts absorbing other witches' powers while creating what will be the Ballad of the Witches' Road with Nicholas. The song eventually becomes part of the con of luring covens to their death in order to keep Nicholas alive. But Death eventually takes Nicholas. Devastated by the loss, Agatha continues absorbing magic from other witches by tricking them into forming covens with her to walk the Witches' Road, goading them like she did earlier in the season to attack her so she can take their magic. It adds a more tragic edge to Agatha's character while not excusing the terrible things she's done.

'Agatha All Along' Ends With a New Duo and a New Quest

Image via Disney

It turns out even Death can't keep Agatha down. Even after her death, she appears as a ghost to Billy, confirming that his powers created the Road even as Billy comes to grips with the fact that he is tangentially responsible for the death of three of their coven members. But it turns out that Jen survived and regained her powers. We see her crawl out from the ground in front of the Westview sign with all of her powers before she flies away unscathed. Fed up with Agatha's lies and now her haunting, Billy attempts to banish her with her brooch until she confesses that she can't pass on because she's scared to face Nicholas in the afterlife. Considering we see the seed Agatha planted blossoming at the end of the road, how much of that statement is the full truth?

Still, this stays Billy's hand, and Billy and Agatha decide to form a new coven of two and go on a quest to find the reincarnated Tommy. Before they leave, Billy uses his powers to forge a simple headstone bearing the names of Alice, Lilia, and Mrs. Davis. There's no word yet on whether Agatha All Along will get a second season or remain a limited series, but the events of WandaVision will continue, with the next chapter being Vision Quest, which centers on Paul Bettany's resurrected Vision. Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum recently revealed that Agatha and WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was originally set to head Vision Quest, had discussions with incoming showrunner Terry Matalas about the path of the show during an Entertainment Weekly interview. This leaves the door open for Agatha All Along to dovetail into Vision Quest. Either way, there's more Agatha Harkness on the way, even in death.

