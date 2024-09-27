Episode 3 of Agatha All Along pits our newly formed coven against their first trial along the Witches' Road. Kathryn Hahn, as the titular enchantress, reluctantly leads the group, made up of Teen (Joe Locke), Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), and Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp), a lovable, unconsenting tag along. With the Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) supposedly dead, Agatha may be able to walk the Road and reclaim her power.

Acting as a spin-off to WandaVision, though increasingly feeling more and more like a direct sequel, Agatha All Along picks up 3 years after Wanda's emotionally driven hold over Westview. The latest episode, "Through Many Miles of Tricks and Trials," forces the witches to face their dark pasts and work together in their craft (sans powers, unfortunately). It comes with plenty of Easter eggs, callbacks, and references to Marvel's deep lore, and we're here to break it all down.

Who Gave Teen a Sigil and Why?

"Well, I'll be. Someone's put a sigil on that boy," Lilia remarks in astonishment upon seeing the magic that obscures Teen's mouth when he attempts to say his name. Agatha had been well aware, witnessing the sigil on his mouth and hearing only silence when he offered information on his past. Still, she keeps this revelation hidden from the rest of the coven. Now we know that a sigil is "a redaction spell that hides something." They even specify that Teen's sigil was placed in order to hide him from witchfolk. Of course, the most prominent theories suggest that Teen could be either Wanda's son, Billy/Wiccan, or perhaps even Agatha's son, whose fate was further illuminated later in this episode. Wanda and Agatha would each have good reason to hide their son's identity from other witches, so let the speculations run wild!

'Agatha All Along' Episode 3 References 'Big Little Lies'

In their first trial, the coven arrives at a glamorous home with a suspiciously out-of-place beachfront view. "The Road changes for the coven," Agatha divulges, offering them new outfits, too. "Middle-aged second chance at love vibes," as Teen puts it, apt for the series to which they're alluding. Agatha All Along seems set on continuing WandaVision's tradition of referencing actual TV shows — this time, it's Big Little Lies. If the aesthetic didn't give it away, you can hear Mrs. Hart ask the coven, "Have you seen Huge Tiny Lies?"

The Fate of Agatha's Son, Nicholas Scratch

We've gone over Agatha's son in Marvel Comics -- Nicholas Scratch comes with plenty of lore, and he's a powerful figure, but he's yet to be depicted in the MCU... as far as we know, at least. Señor Scratchy, Agatha's pet bunny, could hold her son's namesake as a tribute. Or, is the bunny an incantation of Nicholas himself? The first episode of Agatha All Along, when she was trapped as Agnes in a true-crime-style drama, presented Agatha's son as having passed away. Well, Jennifer Kale offers Teen an exclusive scoop on Nicholas Scratch's possible fate. "Did you know she traded her own child for the Book of the Damned?" Later on, when Agatha is experiencing a hallucination caused by the poisoned wine, she approaches a baby cradle, only to find the Darkhold swaddled in place of her child. Some say, according to Jennifer, that her son may be dead or even a demon. Wait 'til you hear her next theory...

Mephisto Is Finally Mentioned in the MCU

Finally, after years of fan theories and speculation, Mephisto is mentioned in the MCU. In the days of WandaVision, new ideas popped up each week, suggesting anyone from Agatha's bunny to Westview's mailman could be Mephisto, but none of our theories ever came true. At long last, we know Mephisto exists. Jennifer tells Teen that, according to rumors, Agatha's son could have become "an agent of Mephisto" when she traded him for the Darkhold. Mephisto is one of Marvel Comics' most prominent villains. He created Ghost Rider, kidnapped Doctor Doom's mother, and has served as a foe to countless Marvel heroes. The source material closely ties Mephisto to Wanda and her children, so the speculation surrounding him has been entirely understandable. Now, with his first mention, those theories have much more solid ground to stand on.

What Happened to Teen at 13?

As if we didn't have enough reason to run rampant with our imaginations, theorizing the truth behind Teen's identity, this episode of Agatha All Along offers yet another key clue. When attempting small talk with Alice, he pulls a bit of honesty out of her. Alice's tattoo wards off curses. Her mother made her get it when she was thirteen years old, believing that the women in their family were cursed. "She wasn't well," Alice admits, and the distress on her face and in her voice is blatantly apparent. "A lot happened to me at thirteen too," Teen replies. Well, three years ago, Teen was thirteen, and what happened three years ago? Wanda placed her hex on Westview, created (and lost) her children, and subsequently became corrupted by the Darkhold.

Mrs. Hart Relives the Trauma of 'WandaVision'

After drinking the poisoned wine, Mrs. Hart is the first to experience a hallucination in this trial. Looking anguished and exhausted, she begins to cry out, "Wanda? Wanda, I'm begging you. Let him breathe. Please." The rest of the coven looks on in confusion, and Agatha appears particularly shocked upon hearing Wanda's name. With all of the witches experiencing hallucinations that stem from traumatic moments of their past, it seems Mrs. Hart's most prominent trauma comes from Wanda's hex on Westview. In her cries, she's reliving a moment from WandaVision's first episode. When Mr. Hart (Fred Melamed) and Mrs. Hart were invited over for dinner, Mr. Hart's questions became a bit too invasive. He then began to choke on his food. Slowly breaking out of the sitcom illusion, Mrs. Hart cried out to Wanda, "Stop it! Stop it! Stop it!"

Wanda was subconsciously choking Mr. Hart to silence him. Snapping out of it, she directed Vision (Paul Bettany) to help him. Did Mr. Hart die then and there? In the finale, he wasn't present when Wanda accidentally choked the people of Westview again. Disturbingly, Mrs. Hart was there, and that's when she said her heaviest line. "If you won't let us go, just let us die, please." Mrs. Hart's loneliness after her husband's death drove her to join the coven on this ill-fated journey, and it's evident that the trauma Wanda left runs deep.

Did We Just Get Our First Look at Lady Death in the MCU?

It's incredibly brief, but we can't help but wonder if we got our first look at Lady Death in the MCU. She's a key figure in Marvel Comics, closely (and even romantically) tied to Deadpool and Thanos, but the plots that have been adapted thus far have written her out. When Lilia is experiencing her terrifying hallucination, she sees a hooded figure with a skull face standing over a dead woman. Lilia backs away, exclaiming, "She's dead! They're all dead!"

Lilia Calderu Knew Hansel and Gretel's Witch

After breaking the spell, an oven miraculously opens by itself, seemingly offering the coven an exit before the house floods. "I am not climbing in an oven. That happened to a friend of mine once. She had a lovely house, too, and she ended up..." Lilia says. This is a fun little aside, suggesting that Lilia was once friends with Hansel and Gretel's infamous witch. The classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale featured a cannibalistic evil witch, but Gretel killed the witch by pushing her into an oven before she could eat Hansel.

New episodes of Agatha All Along premiere every Wednesday on Disney+.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Joe Locke , Sasheer Zamata , Ali Ahn , Okwui Okpokwasili , Debra Jo Rupp , Patti LuPone Aubrey Plaza , David Payton , Emma Caulfield Ford , David Lengel , Asif Ali , Amos Glick , Elaine Valdes , Paria Akbarshahi , Chau Naumova , Bethany Curry , Athena Perample , Alicia Vela-Bailey , Britta Grant , Marina Mazepa Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Creator(s) Jac Schaeffer Expand

