The fourth episode of Agatha All Along picks up right where we last left our coven on the Road. Unfortunately, Sharon Davis / Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp) was killed after the first trial of the Witches' Road. Now, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) has only Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), and Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn) rounding out her defunct coven. Teen (Joe Locke), whoever he is, doesn't quite count as a fifth member, so the coven summons a replacement Green Witch. None other than Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), who bellows in a menacing voice to insist she's The Green Witch and emerges from the ground in a zombie-like fashion.

This episode's trial focuses on Alice, whose mother has been attempting to protect her from a demonic curse all along. In her days of stardom, Alice's mother created a famous rendition of "The Ballad of the Witches' Road." When this particular record plays in reverse, the curse sets itself upon the coven, initiating the second trial. We learn that Alice's mother opened the door to the Road by making the fans her coven, and together, they'd sing the Ballad. As the stakes rise, more and more clues are unearthed, with plenty of Easter eggs and references to greater Marvel lore along the way.

Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal Pays Tribute to 'The Wizard of Oz'

Image via Disney+

Rio is disturbingly quick to accept her newfound position among the coven despite the perils of the Road and the apprehension of her fellow witches. After joyously creeping everyone out, she sets out along the Road while briefly and subtly referencing The Wizard of Oz. Emulating Judy Garland, Rio puts a couple of skips in her step that seem torn right from "Follow The Yellow Brick Road," when the Munchkins of Oz encourage Dorthy to begin her journey with a touch of musical delight.

"The Ballad of the Witches' Road" Brings '70s Music Videos to Life

Image via Disney+

As if Earth, Wind & Fire had made their way into the MCU, this episode of Agatha All Along pays tribute to the aesthetic of the '70s -- especially the music videos. Marked by rich over-saturation and decked out in all the hallmarks of a 1970s wardrobe, Agatha and her coven perform "The Ballad of the Witches' Road" as composed by Lorna Wu (Elizabeth Anweis), Alice's mother. Chromatic aberration, a commonly utilized element of '70s media, shows wavelengths of light in warped ways that separate colors for that groovy aesthetic. Agatha All Along, sticking closely to the homage-heavy success of WandaVision, makes good use of this to bring back a past era of televised visuals. Agatha's rocking a very Stevie Nicks vibe, and, fittingly for the Broadway star, Patti LuPone's Lilia is giving Liza Minnelli.

"White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane & References to 'Alice in Wonderland'

Image via Disney+

The Alice in Wonderland homages are strong in this episode. Alice Wu-Gulliver being named Alice is one thing, but Lilia saying "Ask Alice" has us recalling "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane. "Go ask Alice," the song's lyrics repeatedly say. It's a song from the '60s, but the band was wildly popular throughout the '70s, too. Next, we have Teen holding up a record sleeve that reads, "Play Me," referencing the "Eat Me" cakes and "Drink Me" potions of Alice in Wonderland. Finally, we see Alice's fearful face through the hole in the record sleeve, like Alice herself falling down the rabbit hole.

More Clues Regarding Teen's Sigil & His Identity

Close

We still don't know Teen's true identity, but the clues are piling on. Agatha showed some real affection for Teen in this episode, growing visibly terrified when he seemed to be in fatal danger. When Teen recovered, the conversation between the two brought up the fate of Agatha's son, which Agatha quickly evaded. He asked if she was the one to place his Sigil. She says no but notes that, if she were, she wouldn't know, as a Sigil's hidden magic also affects the one who places it. "That boy isn't yours," Rio later tells Agatha in a private, intimate moment. It's difficult to decipher what's a clue and what's a red herring. Is Teen Agatha's son, Nicholas Scratch? Is he Wanda's son, Billy / Wiccan? Or is he someone else altogether?

Agatha's Battle Scar From the Daughters of Liberty

Image via Disney+

When recovering from the cursed trial, the witches sit and gab about their pasts and the battle scars they earned. Agatha is asked to share a scar, and she reveals a gnarly remnant of a wound on her elbow. "Knitting needle to the elbow," as she describes it. "You ever hear of the Daughters of Liberty?" she continues. The coven hasn't, which conjures some group laughter, as that's the mark of a successful confrontation on Agatha's part. Two distinct factions could be the subject of this reference. In the real world, the Daughters of Liberty were a group of women formed in 1766 as an act of resistance to British policy over the American colonies. The "knitting needle" bit could support the idea that this is to whom Agatha is referring, as the Daughters of Liberty were known for acts of political demonstration that made sure not to step out of the traditional gender roles of the era.

More likely, knitting needles aside, the Daughters of Liberty could be an Easter egg borne of Marvel lore. In the comics, the roster has shifted. Notable members of Marvel's Daughters of Liberty include Echo, Misty Knight, Mockingbird, Sharon Carter, Black Widow, The Dryad, and Agatha Harkness herself, to name a few. Their history spans centuries, with Agatha even training the group in the ways of magic at one point.

New episodes of Agatha All Along premiere every Wednesday on Disney+.

