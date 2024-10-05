Dealing with trauma is not easy. Not everyone has the same trauma, and it can stay with you for years. That's the case for Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), who has to face her own trauma head-on in Agatha All Along Episode 4, "If I Can't Reach You / Let My Song Teach You." Out of all the witches in Agatha Harkness' (Kathryn Hahn) coven, Alice's backstory is the most fleshed out, and Episode 4 contributed a lot to that. Alice directly faces her past and with her coven in a fantastic musical number worthy of her own rockstar mom's stage.

Alice's Curse Has Been Haunting Her Family for Generations

Viewers might have thought that Alice's goal for walking the Witches' Road was to find her mother. In reality, she wants to break her family's curse once and for all. The fourth episode confirmed that the curse is generational, and from what we've seen, the curse seems to strike at the women of Alice's family bloodline. We see part of this in Episode 3 when Alice hallucinates her mother, Lorna Wu (Elizabeth Anweis). Lorna sobbed to her daughter that when her own mother died, she could feel it from thousands of miles away. She tells Alice that it's her turn now and that "it" is going to kill her. We still don't know the origin of the curse, but it's a deep-rooted fear that Alice has to the point where she purposely forgets everything her mother taught her because of the curse and the havoc it's wrought on her family. It took her mother away; it's hard to say her anger isn't justified.

Lorna Wu Made a Protection Spell

So how did Alice survived for so long even with the curse on her tail? Alice comes to learn with Agatha's help that the rock and roll version of the Ballad of the Witches' Road that her mother performed is actually a protection spell. Lorna's presence brought the 70s back with the costumes the coven wore during the trial. Lorna treated her fans and audience as her coven in an attempt to open the door to the Road and break the curse to save Alice. Lorna's version of the Ballad became the best form of protection for Alice. As long as the song plays somewhere, Alice will be protected. That was Lorna's gift to her daughter to save her life.

Alice Has to Face Her Curse

The contradiction of Alice's character is that although she is a witch, she doesn't believe in magic. We see this when Alice talks to Teen (Joe Locke) about the tattoo on her forearm in Episode 3, which serves to ward off curses. Her mother made her get that tattoo when Alice was only thirteen. Given the impact the curse has on her family, it makes sense why Alice wouldn't want to believe in magic and witchcraft. She distanced herself from her magic and put her family's curse at the back of her mind.

In Episode 4, the trial centers around Alice and her past. The curse gets lifted from her and slowly transferred to the other coven members. They have to stop it before the curse ends up killing them. To do so, the coven has to perform Lorna's version of the Ballad. Alice is hesitant at first, but Lilia (Patti LuPone) points out that to break the curse, Alice would have to face it. With the gang all singing a rock ballad of Witches' Road, Alice faces the curse as the room around them is set ablaze. Who would have thought that the power of music would save the day? She finally sees what the curse that tormented her looks like: a demonic-looking creature. By embracing her magic, Alice and her coven are able to destroy the creature and likely put an end to the curse on her bloodline. By the end of the episode, Alice no longer feels anger over her mother's death. There's still sadness there, but now she will be able to cope and move forward rather than remain stagnant.

Agatha All Along debuts new episodes on Disney+ every Wednesday.

