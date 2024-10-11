Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Agatha All Along.Agatha All Along is back with its fifth episode, pitting the coven against yet another trial on the Witches' Road. They've already tragically lost one of their members, Sharon / Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp), and the stakes rise even higher as the Salem Seven make their way onto the Road. Seeking a Green Witch, they summon Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), accidentally leaving the door open for the Seven to enter. Will Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), Teen (Joe Locke), Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), and Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone) survive their latest trial, and what deeper connection to Marvel lore will they unearth along the way? We're here to break down all the Easter eggs, callbacks, and sneaky reveals.

We Need to Talk About That 'WandaVision' Flashback

Image via Disney+

We open with a flashback from WandaVision, which depicts Agatha and her Salem coven. If you recall, they had her tied to a post, aiming to kill her, but Agatha's special ability involves draining the power of the witch who blasts her with magic, which kills them in return. Evanora Harkness (Kate Forbes), Agatha's mother, makes her return, this time as a ghost. When Evanora's spirit declares that Agatha is owed a grave punishment, Agatha replies, "I can be good." This is a callback to one of her lines from WandaVision's flashback; she says the same words to her mother before their attempted execution. We now know that the Salem Seven are the children of Agatha's previous coven, whose lives she spared after killing their parents. Now feral and dangerous, they seek revenge on Agatha.

The Third Trial Alludes to Classic Horror Movies

Image via Disney+

Keeping in the spirit of WandaVision, packing plenty of references to real-world media, Agatha All Along has been calling back to TV and movies with each trial along the Witches' Road. In this episode, the coven steps into a new house, which immediately morphs their looks into ones that have jumped directly out of classic '80s horror. The whole thing gives Friday the 13th and The Evil Dead vibes, with an unfortunate group camping in a secluded cabin, only to be tormented by horrific entities. A bit of the '70s made its way in, too, with Agatha's demonic possession calling back to The Exorcist's terrifying imagery.

Why Did Rio Vidal Laugh When "Death" Was Mentioned?

Image via Disney+

It's becoming increasingly difficult not to believe that Rio Vidal is Death herself. She's introduced to us as someone with a fierce vengeance towards Agatha. Then, when Agatha believed that Teen was dying in Episode 4 (and she believed that he might've been her son), Agatha looks at Rio and softly pleads, "Don't." It was as if she was pleading to Death itself not to take Teen's life. In this episode, when the coven communicates with the spirit world via the Ouija board, "D-E-A-T-H" spells itself. Rio tosses her head back and laughs.

Lilia Has Been Warning the Coven of Alice's Death

Close

Lilia Calderu's mind is often frazzled and spacey. As a 450-year-old witch with the gift of divination, she taps into premonitions of time and fate. In previous episodes, she has a few moments of spontaneously exclaiming seemingly disjointed or incoherent phrases. One of these phrases is, "Alice, don't--," but she cuts herself off before finishing or communicating a fully-formed thought. At another point, when she's overcome again, she yells, "Try to save Agatha!" Apart, they seem like possible nonsense, but together, they could have been a premonition. Did Lilia foresee Alice's death and subconsciously attempt to issue a warning? Alice's power is drained when she blasts Agatha with her magic. She was saving Agatha's life by expelling her mother's ghost from her body, but Agatha then consumed Alice's power, killing her. "Alice, don't try to save Agatha!"

'Agatha All Along' Confirms Nicholas Scratch Is Dead

Image via Disney+

When Agatha spins around in shock upon hearing Teen call out the name Nicholas Scratch, it's a revelatory moment in multiple ways. First and foremost, for us, it confirms that Agatha's son, Nicholas, is dead. He communicates with Teen through the Ouija board, prompting Teen to use his name to break Agatha out of her (possibly unintentional) attack on Alice. For Agatha, this could be confirmation that Teen is not her son. Firstly, Nicholas spells out his name on the Ouija and then his voice/ghost is heard calling out and pleading to his mother. Secondly, the sigil placed on Teen prevents him from speaking his own name, so saying "Nicholas Scratch" aloud proves it isn't him. This could be what finally confirms Teen's identity in Agatha's mind. She figures him out, leading to the end of the episode's big reveal.

Wiccan Makes His Official MCU Debut

Image via Disney+

We've long suspected that Teen was the son of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in disguise. The latest episode of Agatha All Along confirms that Joe Locke is playing Wiccan / Billy Kaplan / Billy Maximoff. The question remains over who placed the sigil on him, preventing him from revealing his identity. However, while once we weren't sure whether Teen himself knew his true identity, his immediate use of his powers when confronted by Agatha indicates that he knows who he is. It appears that he's been operating a ruse all along, but is that really the case? His control over his ability is already highly skillful; he possesses Jennifer and Lilia, forcing them to push Agatha into a consuming pit. Then, he throws those two witches in as well. Did Wanda place the sigil on her son? If not her, then who? How does Billy even exist? We've heard him tell of his upbringing in Eastview, his parents, and his boyfriend. What's his real story?

New episodes of Agatha All Along premiere every Wednesday on Disney+.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Joe Locke , Sasheer Zamata , Ali Ahn , Okwui Okpokwasili , Debra Jo Rupp , Patti LuPone Aubrey Plaza , David Payton , Emma Caulfield Ford , David Lengel , Asif Ali , Amos Glick , Elaine Valdes , Paria Akbarshahi , Chau Naumova , Bethany Curry , Athena Perample , Alicia Vela-Bailey , Britta Grant , Marina Mazepa Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Creator(s) Jac Schaeffer Expand

WATCH ON DISNEY+