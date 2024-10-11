Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for 'Agatha All Along' Episode 5.Since its premiere, Agatha All Along has ventured into territory that no other MCU project has gone before. From its beautiful focus on queer stories to its dynamic musical-style storytelling, the series continues to stand out among its fellow Marvel content. Of course, one can’t talk about the show’s bold new production without focusing on its horror elements. While the MCU has dabbled in the genre with films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or the Marvel Studios Special Presentation Werewolf by Night, each week, Agatha All Along has made it clear that the chilling genre is integral to its format. The Salem Seven and demon curse have made for frightening aspects already, but it’s Episode 5, “Darkest Hour/Wake Thy Power,” that upped the MCU’s horror game, and gave viewers a truly unnerving installment.

‘Agatha All Along’ Embraces Classic Horror With a Terrifying Twist

When Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theaters in 2022, moviegoers were given their first real look at MCU-style horror. There were a lot of fun genre references through the cinematography, like a classic Halloween shot, and, of course, some genuinely terrifying body horror from Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). But Agatha All Along takes the scare factor a step forward by completely embracing the genre and many of its classic tactics.

After narrowly escaping the Salem Seven on the road, the coven arrives at their next trial, one that transforms their attire into that of a 1980s sleepover, and what all-night activity encompasses this better than a Ouija board? After the group realizes that this trial is Agatha’s (Kathryn Hahn), the titular witch immediately becomes nervous, and with good reason. After disobeying the rules of the trial, Agatha becomes possessed. The sequence is absolutely spine-tingling, as Agatha goes into full Exorcist mode. The character becomes unrecognizable, donning classic demonic make-up, and terrorizing the coven with jump scares and inhuman contortions. Already deliciously dark, the fright is made completely effective thanks to the coven's chaos as Agatha attacks. The sequence may be short, but that only adds to the anxiety. Yes, all the trials have been scary, the sheer terror that ensues in just a few minutes makes it clear that anything can happen this time around, and, upping the antics even more, it delivers on that promise.​

"Darkest Hour/Wake Thy Power" Doesn't Stop With Possession

Close

The episode quickly changes gears from a demonic story to a ghostly one. Once Agatha is freed from her possession, an apparition floats down the stairs (with an intriguing effect that feels like something out of Poltergeist) to reveal that the spirit that afflicted Agatha was her mother, Evanora Harkness (Kate Forbes). Still furious with Agatha following the events of WandaVision, Evanora implores the coven to continue on the road without her, allowing Evanora to finally have her revenge. As if the installment wasn’t chilling enough, the episode pivots from shock horror to an emotional scare. Agatha has very little fear of anything, including consequences, but as her fellow witches debate leaving her behind, there’s a genuine terror in Agatha’s voice that builds a sort of Hitchcockian horror. What’s going to happen to Agatha off-screen if they leave her behind? Adding more fright, Evanora possesses Agatha once again, bringing all horrors to a head, and leading to a battle between the demonic Agatha and Alice (Ali Ahn).

It's sincerely unnerving to have all of these elements (visual, emotional, and action) come together in this unique way. Sure, the MCU has had plenty of emotionally fueled action sequences, but the graphic nature of horror ups the stakes and creates a deep unease. Of course, there has to be a pay-off to all these intense counterparts coming together, and the fright culminates in the disturbing and heartbreaking demise of Alice. While the episode and sequence may be among the series’ shortest outings, it packs an intense punch that opens up even more frightening possibilities for the MCU.

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

