If you thought last week’s episode was chock-full of trauma for Alice (Ali Ahn) and mommy issues, buckle up — Episode 5 amps up both of these things up to the extreme! I, for one, figured I was in for a wild and emotionally devastating time the second we were shown a flashback clip from WandaVision featuring Agatha’s (Kathryn Hahn) coven — led by her mother, Evanora (Kate Forbes) — attempting to burn her at the stake. When we get reminded of that before the “previously on Agatha All Along” words even flash on the screen? In the words of Chappell Roan, “Good luck, babe!”

Why Are the Salem Seven After Agatha in ‘Agatha All Along’ Episode 5?

You can run, but you can’t hide from the Salem Seven — not even on the Witches' Road. They’re back with a vengeance (even more vengeance than usual!) in their animal form, lurking all over the dark forest and whispering Agatha’s name in the most menacing way possible. The coven is all sound asleep (very uncool thing to be doing in the slumber party episode — everyone knows you don’t actually do that at a sleepover) until Lilia (Patti LuPone) wakes up with a gasp, telling the group they have to go. They left the door open after doing that summoning spell, allowing them to enter the Road behind them. Oopsie!

The group asks Lilia to tell them what she sees, with Rio (Aubrey Plaza) encouraging her to volunteer this information especially hard. Man, she loves to stir the pot — I think she would make an excellent Real Housewife of the Witches’ Road. Lilia explains that when Agatha killed her coven, she spared the young children. Very sweet! Unfortunately, said children have now turned into feral revenge seekers. Less sweet! The moral of the story, at least according to Agatha, is to finish what you started, and that mercy is overrated. In typical coven fashion, they have a tiff. Jen (Sasheer Zamata) still thinks Agatha is the worst for killing her coven, but Rio jumps to defend her. Her own mother tried to have her executed, after all. She can do some murder for that trauma as a treat.

They don’t have a lot of time to argue, with the Salem Seven quickly surrounding them. Teen (Joe Locke) suggests that they try to escape via broom, which they turn their nose up at. Brooms have been co-opted by the holiday industrial complex, and they’re a symbol of female domesticity. Also, they’re basic! But alas, they don’t have a choice. They all — including Teen — grab a broom and exchange them ritualistically (because they fly together or not at all) while the Salem Seven close in, and then they’re on their way.

There’s a beautiful shot of them flying against the glowing moon and having an absolute ball, giggling and feeling free. Agatha seems to feel a sense of peace but can’t stop looking at Rio. Why haven’t they been doing this the whole time? Teen wants to know. They quickly get their answer as they begin falling, the Road forcing them down. They all panic — save Rio, who cackles like a maniac. God, I love her. One of the Salem Seven attempts to block them from the next trial, a swarm of bees coming out of her mouth, but they push on.

What Is Agatha’s Trial in ‘Agatha All Along’ Episode 5?

They make it into a cabin, which has a killer ‘80s slumber party theme. Yet another W for the production team. Jen’s still freaking out about the fact that the entire Halloween aisle is outside, but Agatha is keen to look on the bright side — it doesn’t look like they can get in. Teen’s also freaking out that he can’t find his spell book, but Agatha tells him it’s time to take the training wheels off.

Rio immediately knows it’s Agatha’s trial, considering the blood moon decor — when the veil between the living and the dead is at its thinnest. Shouldn’t that be Lilia’s trial, then? Teen asks. Great question, Teen. Lilia reveals that she reads time and people, but talking to the dead is just a con. Rio continues poking at Agatha, noting that she’s the perfect person to do this, considering she’s put so many in the grave. Remember Alice mentioning the trials aren’t subtle in the last episode? Yeah. A ouija board falls to the floor. Teen reads the rules — no using it alone, no talking over each other, no taunting the spirits, no asking about death, always end a session with goodbye, and don’t take your hand off the board. If you do so, a spirit will be released.

Agatha is not super thrilled to figure out who’s waiting for her, though she tries to play it cool. They all put their hands on the board, and the spirit of Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp) starts communicating with them using Agatha’s body as a vessel. Just kidding! But Agatha pretends that Sharon has taken her over in one of the most hilarious things I’ve ever seen, with Hahn capturing Rupp’s speech patterns and mannerisms with exaggerated perfection. Rio is amused at first but doesn’t hesitate to call her out a moment later — she’s just scared. After that comedic gold, Hahn continues her masterful performance in the dramatic direction, sitting back at the board and trying to contact a spirit — for real this time. Death has decided to come and play, according to the board, and it wants to punish Agatha. The board moves faster and faster, repeating Agatha’s name and freaking Agatha out. She takes her hands off the board, and all hell breaks loose, with the lights flickering and the sound of screams filling the room.

Jen believes the way they pass the trial is to kill Agatha, and soon, Lilia and Alice agree. Rio suggests they just slit her throat, with Teen the only one against said plan. Too bad familiars don’t get a vote! Agatha disappears, and the lights go out completely. The next thing they see is Agatha crawling around on the ceiling, looking dead as a doornail. Bestie is possessed. Jen thinks she’s faking it, but considering the horrifying sounds that begin to come out of her mouth and the unnatural way her body starts to contort, she abandons that theory. Agatha scares the hell out of Teen and attempts to strangle Jen before Lilia manages to turn on the lights.

The not-so-friendly ghost of Evanora appears (Rio hates ghosts, especially this one), and Agatha — now returned to her normal state — has a chat with her. It was nice having her in her body, she quips, as she’d never felt so close to her before. Evanora tells the coven they’re fools for joining Agatha after her coven risked everything to kill her. Lilia notes that emotion ties ghosts to the plane because of unfinished business, and Evanora’s has to do with Agatha. Evanora tells them all that they must finish the Witches’ Road — without Agatha. Rio jumps into protection mode, refusing to give Agatha to her. Sure, a minute ago, she was ready to slit Agatha’s throat. But her mother? She can’t have her. Agatha asks Evanora why she still hates her, and Evanora says she was evil the moment she was born. She ought to have killed her the moment she left her body. Upon hearing this, the coven seems to have some sympathy — but not enough to save her. Agatha begs them not to leave without her, pleading that she can be good (what a crushing parallel to that flashback!), and Evanora enters her body again.

Who Dies in ‘Agatha All Along’ Episode 5?

Alice blasts Agatha with her magic, saving her by expelling Evanora. Agatha begins to siphon Alice’s power as she’s always done, but as she does, Teen sees that the ouija board is spelling out the name Nicholas Scratch. A little boy’s voice calls out, telling Agatha to stop, and she does — but not before the life drains from Alice. A staircase descends as the final alarm of the trial sounds, but nobody is in a rush to leave this time. Teen panics over Alice’s body, begging someone to do something, but they all gently tell him it’s too late. Teen is furious at Agatha, saying Alice was trying to protect her even though she didn’t deserve it.

Agatha, ashamed, walks out. But when she discovers she now has Alice’s powers, there’s a flicker of intoxication on her face. Her moment alone trying to reckon with this is cut short as Teen storms out behind her, chewing her out. Agatha tells him she couldn’t control it, but Teen thinks she’s lying. This is all about power for her, isn’t it? Jen’s right behind him, angrily confirming that yes — that’s all it’s about for any of them. Lilia adds that death comes for them all.

Who Is Teen in ‘Agatha All Along’ Episode 5?

Teen says being a witch isn’t about killing people to serve an agenda — not for him. This is when things take a major turn, feeling like it will very well change the dynamics of this coven drastically forever. Agatha laughs in his face, and they have a chilling staredown. “Are you sure?” she whispers, putting a hand to his chin. “You’re so much like your mother,” she tells him with a wicked smirk before beckoning him to follow her.

Teen grows angry, blue magic crackling in his palms. He commands Lilia and Jen, whose eyes are now flashing blue, to push Agatha off the Road into the goo that ate Sharon’s purse while she struggles and protests. She begs for help as she sinks, but they ignore her, and a moment later, they become mud stew themselves, thanks to Teen. A crown appears on Teen’s head, Billie Eilish plays, and I get chills and start calculating how many hours until the next episode. Wiccan, AKA Billy Maximoff, is here, baby!

How Does ‘Agatha All Along’ Episode 5 Stack Up?

Putting Agatha’s trial in the middle of the season feels like a bold move that reminds me of when Succession decided to kill Logan Roy toward the beginning of its final lap. That decision ultimately paid off, and I have a good feeling it will in this case, too. As someone who’s been dying to get more background on Agatha herself for years, this episode scratched that itch. I’m so happy they didn’t shy away from how screwed up the Evanora of it all is and always has been — and gave us Rio being the soft and defensive one. That makes me even more excited to see the Salem scenes the trailers have been teasing.

I’m bummed to have Alice gone. She added some nice heart to everything, but I don’t think she ever quite gelled with the rest of the characters as well as she could have or got enough moments to shine, even after her trial last episode. I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again — these short episode runtimes are not helping things. Episode 5 was by far the shortest we’ve gotten, and it shows. Alice deserved a more proper sendoff than what she got.

Hahn continues to one-up herself every week with the range of emotions this part demands her to play — not to mention the speed this show asks her to toggle between them. It’s a masterclass that feels consistent yet surprising every single week. And getting to see another side of Locke in this episode’s final moments positively thrills me. I can’t wait to see him go in this new direction. As fun as it’s been to see Teen be a doting fanboy, I have a feeling that seeing him go toe-to-toe with Agatha is going to prove even more delicious.

New episodes of Agatha All Along drop every Wednesday at 9 PM ET on Disney+.

8 10 Agatha All Along Agatha All Along Episode 5 cranks things up a notch with a major character death, return, and reveal. Pros Kathryn Hahn continues to give a stunning performance, and Joe Locke hints at an exciting, different side to his character.

Agatha?s background is woven in with beautiful complexity, revealing more and more layers to the guarded witch.

The horror genre is explored more than ever, with truly chilling scares involving the Salem Seven and possession. Cons Alice?s arc feels like it was cut short, and her death is glossed over considering her importance.

The short episode runtimes make key moments feel rushed.

