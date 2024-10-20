Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 6.

Agatha All Along's latest episode is satisfying in so many ways. Not only does the latest installment of Marvel's newest Disney Plus series finally outright confirm that Joe Locke's Teen is, in fact, a comic-accurate reincarnation of Billy Maximoff, it also delivers one of the best MCU origin stories we've seen in recent canon. Add in a surprise cameo by Evan Peters' criminally underutilized Ralph Bohner from WandaVision, and Agatha All Along Episode 6, "Familiar By Thy Side" is easily the series' most memorable outing yet. What's more, Episode 6 thankfully doesn't halt the series' pacing by dedicating its entire runtime to backstory, as the most rewarding moment in the episode comes when we finally witness the aftermath of Billy's Episode 5 rampage on the Witches' Road.

This week's episode begins in an unlikely place for a series that revolves around occult witchcraft – William Kaplan's Bar Mitzvah on his thirteenth birthday. Quickly seguing to William's death in a car crash and subsequent possession by Billy's spirit from nearby Westview, the episode does a good job of tying the lost boy's backstory to the other members of Agatha All Along's main coven while also offering Billy's perspective of the series' early episodes. Once the narrative catches back up with Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) fishing herself out of the mud where Billy left her during Episode 5's ending, the pair is given the chance to confront the truth about Billy, with the events of "Familiar By Thy Side" as a whole proving that Agatha is the perfect candidate to mentor Joe Locke's long-lost Maximoff in the series.

‘Agatha All Along’ Episode 6 Proves Agatha Can Relate to Billy’s Journey as a Witch Better Than Anyone

As the son of the witch who cursed her to live out her Mare of Easttown-style fantasies for three years after WandaVision, one of the most surprising aspects of Agatha's official reunion with Billy is that she doesn't appear to hold a grudge. In between teasing Billy for his past lies and mocking him when she realizes he's looking for his brother, Agatha appears genuinely impressed by Billy's ability to survive the destruction of Westview's hex. In particular, the power-absorbing spellcaster's impassioned speech about what it means to be a witch highlights the similarities between the two characters' backstories, illustrating that Agatha can understand what Billy has been through better than anyone in Agatha All Along.

Hahn's emotional, teary-eyed delivery of her speech about how Billy should never feel guilty of his talent or his method of survival sells the idea that her words come from a genuine place, and Agatha All Along gives us plenty of reasons to see why. Just as Episode 6 illustrates how Billy escaped his death through the morally gray action of taking over a stranger's life, Agatha's own past during the Salem Witch Trials saw her survive by using her powers to slaughter her entire coven, including her mother. While Agatha All Along has yet to confirm whether Agatha's murders were intentional or triggered automatically by her imminent execution, these deaths literally haunt her in Episode 5's seance and are frequently cited as reasons to why Agatha can't be trusted. Yet, despite the stigma and shame attached to her survival, Agatha has managed to remain her same, delightfully unlikable self centuries after her original coven's destruction, proving that she can help guide Billy through his own mixed emotions.

Moreover, while Billy may take after Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in laying claim to a questionable sense of moral righteousness, Agatha All Along Episodes 5 and 6 show the young witch is just as dangerous and requires help with his magic. If his emotional attack against his coven wasn't enough, Billy's inability to summon his powers against Agatha to prove he can walk the Witches' Road alone demonstrates that he needs an experienced witch to help him gain control, and Agatha has all too much recent experience with feeling powerless. Billy's backstory also illustrates that Wanda's son clearly looked up to Agatha at one point, as he excitedly googled her name and trusted her to access the Witches' Road through the accompanying ballad, meaning the two could become even closer if Billy risks placing his faith in Agatha again.

Billy Maximoff’s Backstory in 'Agatha All Along' Episode 6 Shows Agatha Can Connect to Him on a Personal Level

Outside their reunion in the present, Episode 6's glimpse into Billy's past further cements the teen witch's connection to Agatha Harkness. If nothing else, the pair's comedic scenes show that they operate on a similarly chaotic wavelength, with Billy's side of Episode 1's interrogation scene highlighting the duo's hilarious, offbeat energy. Even more importantly, "Familiar By Thy Side"s refreshing focus on Billy's relationship with his boyfriend, Eddie (Miles Gutierrez), mirrors Agatha's past relationship with Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal, establishing both characters as positive instances of queer representation in a superhero universe whose LGBTQ+ presence has been notably lacking in past projects.

While Agatha and Rio's relationship anchors Agatha All Along as a whole, Billy's relationship with Eddie offers a more personal way for Agatha to sympathize with the fraught circumstances of Billy's life. The most heartwarming part of Episode 6 is watching Billy struggle with telling Eddie the truth about himself, only for his boyfriend to accept him for who he truly is anyway. It still takes a moment, though, for Eddie to become comfortable with the pair's meet-up with Peters' Ralph Bohner for information about the hex. As a witch whose unresolved tension with Rio clearly points to a storied dating history, Agatha is therefore the perfect person to help Billy navigate the difficult dynamics of dating as a witch, and she could even act as a queer mentor for Billy in a world where both identities are discriminated against by religious puritans.

As Rio and Agatha's intimacy only grows with each new episode, the three of them could even conquer the Witches' Road together, offering the MCU's most high-profile example of a queer found-family trope within its largely traditional onscreen mythos. With frequent mentions of Agatha's biological son, Nicholas Scratch, as well as the as-yet unconfirmed allegation that she traded him for the Darkhold, Agatha All Along has already established that Agatha's bond with Billy is partially informed by maternal loss, but Episode 6 effectively fleshes out the full extent of the duo's connection. Agatha's speech on the Witches' Road underscores her empathy for Billy's magical journey, and Billy's queer relationship offers another way for Agatha to advise him, setting the stage for a heartwarming team-up if both characters can just conquer their mutual distrust.

