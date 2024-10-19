Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 6.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a long history of championing underrepresented groups. Considering the mass appeal and success of the MCU, the mega-franchise has done a beautiful job of helping its entire audience feel seen and accepted. However, it wasn’t until Agatha All Along that one population finally began to see themselves on screen in a complete and fully developed way. Thanks to the recent reveal that Teen is none other than Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke), the series’ latest out was finally able to pull back the curtain on his mysterious past. In doing so, it not only gave viewers a sweet, budding romance but finally opened the door for proper queer representation.

‘Agatha All Along’ Explores Queerness Beautifully

Close

Since its premiere, viewers have been anxious for Agatha All Along to reveal Teen’s identity. Now finally disclosed as Billy Maximoff/William Kaplan, the show used a bulk of this week’s episode to explore Billy’s life after WandaVision, and in doing so, audiences finally got to meet Eddie (Miles Gutierrez-Riley). Previously referenced in the show’s two-part opener, the relationship Billy shares with Eddie is absolutely joyful to watch. Following his reincarnation as William Kaplan, Billy is going through intense trauma. His ability to hear thoughts, mixed with the loss he experienced in Westview, shows a young boy completely alone in the world. While none of us have gone through the same supernatural transition that Billy has experienced, the feeling of the world being an enemy is a feeling far too familiar to many queer teenagers. But Eddie is a wonderful beacon of light for Billy.

With Eddie, the parts of him that isolate him from the “normality” of the rest of the world are what connects him to Billy. Eddie not only accepts Billy’s deepest secrets, but he supports his desire to find out and live his full truth. The metaphor is hard to miss, and that’s what makes it so magnificent. The show could have easily buried Billy’s journey beneath heavier symbolism, but to have a healthy, loving, queer romance be the very thing that helps Billy find his “authentic” self is the perfect way to embrace queer culture. And it’s a huge step-up for the MCU as a whole.

Billy and Eddie’s Romance Represents a First for the MCU

Billy isn’t exactly the first queer MCU character by any means. But he is the first to have his sexuality fully fleshed out. Sure, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is openly pansexual, and it’s great to see one of the world’s most popular versions of the character embrace that side of him, but his sexuality is almost always played for laughs. Similarly, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) alluded to his own fluid sexuality, though audiences never got to see the god explore this on screen. Of course, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced the lovable America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), whose arc revolved around trying to locate her lost mothers. While the bond she had with her mothers is gorgeous, the two were only seen in brief flashbacks, once again evading a fully formed queer arc.

Eddie and Billy’s romance, however, marks a real turning point for queer characters. Not played for laughs, and fully developed, the characters’ respective sexualities and their love story actually play a massive part in the overall advancement of the show. It’s the perfect way to open the floodgates, especially considering both Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and Rio (Aubrey Plaza) have a deeply complex romantic backstory of their own brewing. The future for queer characters in the MCU certainly looks bright thanks to Billy, Eddie, and the groundbreaking nature of Agatha All Along.

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Joe Locke , Sasheer Zamata , Ali Ahn , Okwui Okpokwasili , Debra Jo Rupp , Patti LuPone Aubrey Plaza , David Payton , Emma Caulfield Ford , David Lengel , Asif Ali , Amos Glick , Elaine Valdes , Paria Akbarshahi , Chau Naumova , Bethany Curry , Athena Perample , Alicia Vela-Bailey , Britta Grant , Marina Mazepa Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Creator(s) Jac Schaeffer Story By Jac Schaeffer Writers Jac Schaeffer Number of Episodes 9 Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Directors Jac Schaeffer , Gandja Monteiro , Rachel Goldberg Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Character(s) Agnes O'Connor / Agatha Harkness , Teen , Jennifer Kale , Alice Wu-Gulliver , Salem Seven / Vertigo , Mrs. Hart , Lilia Calderu , Rio Vidal , Herb , Dottie , Jones , Norm , Dennis the Mailman , Customer #1 , Customer #2 , Salem Seven / Coyote , Salem Seven / Crow , Salem Seven / Fox , Salem Seven / Owl , Salem Seven / Rat , Salem Seven / Snake Expand

