We've entered the final stretch of Agatha All Along, with only a few episodes remaining. The latest entry centers on Joe Locke's Teen, who can now be more accurately referred to as William Kaplan or Billy Maximoff. After Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) deciphers Billy's identity, he willingly reveals a bit of his power for the first time, sending Agatha, Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), and Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone) into a pit of mud along the Witches' Road. With Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp) and Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn) now dead and Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) suspiciously and suddenly absent, the coven grows ever thin and increasingly contemptuous. In Agatha All Along's sixth episode, an extended flashback takes us to the era of WandaVision three years prior. The true fate of Billy Maximoff following the collapse of Westview's hex is about to be revealed, and with that comes a slew of new questions, Easter eggs, and hidden connections.

William Kaplan's Torah Portion Alludes to Billy & Tommy Maximoff

When William Kaplan recites a portion of the Torah, he's reading from Leviticus 10:1. It tells of Nadab and Abihu, the sons of Aaron, Moses' brother. Nadab and Abihu made an offering of "strange fire" that the Lord had not commanded of them, and the Lord went out from the fire, devouring and killing them. Of course, this would be open to interpretation, but there's a glaring parallel between Aaron's sons and the Maximoff twins. After their mother, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), recklessly wields chaos magic (like the strange fire in the Torah), the hex is reversed, devouring Billy and Tommy.

Lilia Placing Billy's Sigil Has Been Under Our Nose All Along

We now know that Lilia Calderu is the one who placed a sigil on Billy, hiding his identity from all witches (including herself). Theories would bounce around, predicting anyone from Wanda to Mephisto as the culprit responsible for Billy's elusiveness. However, after seeing Lilia draw the sigil onto a small block and sneak it into Billy's jacket pocket, we realize that the answer has been in our faces the whole time.

Depicted above, you'll see a few examples of Lilia's tarot cards, which Marvel released as promotional art weeks ago. As a divination witch, Lilia often references the cards concerning the events unfolding for the coven along the Witches' Road. The Tower card, for example, appears reversed in her mind as she sees the split fate headed for William Kaplan, leading her to place the protective sigil. The promo art shows Lilia's sigil, sitting in plain sight in the bottom right corner of each card.

Wanda's Sitcom Is Heard Over the Kaplans' Radio

Following William Kaplan's Bar Mitzvah, which abruptly ended due to developments involving Wanda's hex on Westview, the Kaplan family races home in their car. We, the viewers, know what's unfolding inside, with Wanda herself collapsing the hex after defeating Agatha, but the public and authorities outside Westview are largely unaware. This episode's flashback shows that, even for years to come, the incident was framed as an "Avengers training exercise" gone wrong. As the Kaplans race home, their car radio reveals that S.W.O.R.D. agents weren't the only ones receiving Wanda's broadcasts. Complete with the laugh track, the sitcom dialogue of Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany) can be heard just before the tragic roadside accident.

'Agatha All Along' Gives New Depth to Ralph Bohner

Westview resident Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters) continues to suffer long after Wanda's hex. Billy finds him via his Reddit username, "bohnerrific69," which likely reminds you of Avengers: Endgame's "noobmaster69," who frequently tormented Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Korg (Taika Waititi) on Fortnite. However, that one wasn't Ralph. When Billy and his boyfriend, Eddie (Miles Gutierrez-Riley), meet up with Ralph, the post-traumatic stress is palpable. Ralph was forced to portray Wanda's brother, Pietro Maximoff / Quicksilver, and now we know even more. Agatha made Ralph kill Sparky, the Maximoff boy's dog. She forced him to play the role of her husband in Westview after taking over his home. Agatha can even be seen in a "Bohner Family Reunion" shirt while parading around the house, believing she's in a detective crime drama. Despite his ongoing fear of Agatha and the mental toll it's taken, he's still attempting to pursue that acting career. Good for you, Ralph.

The Witches of the Coven's Connections to William Kaplan & Billy Maximoff

After witnessing Lilia Calderu at William's Bar Mitzvah, we soon learn that each witch in the coven had some form of connection to William Kaplan before setting off on the Witches' Road. The Kaplans suffered their accident immediately following the bar mitzvah, and Alice Wu-Gulliver was the first responding officer on the scene, flagged down by William's father. Sporting an E.P.D. (Eastview Police Department) badge on her uniform, Alice arrives just after Billy Maximoff's soul awakens in the Kaplan boy's body. Conversely, Billy was aware of Jennifer Kale, as an admirer of her "flawless" skin and a fan of her YouTube channel.

Sharon Davis / Mrs. Hart had a brief physical run-in with Billy as he fled Agatha's Westview home, and we all know his long-standing connection to Agatha Harkness. When he was only a young boy in Westview, Billy's psychic ability gave him an odd feeling towards Agatha, sensing an internal quietness in her. If all these witches had a connection to William / Billy before the Witches' Road, could Rio Vidal? If Rio turns out to be Death, perhaps she was present for William Kaplan's death before Billy Maximoff's soul entered his body.

Has Billy Been the Black Heart This Whole Time?

When Lilia wrote the names down for Agatha's coven, the fifth name was left only as a black heart. Agatha scoffed at the potential significance, claiming the color of the heart was meaningless and only due to Lilia using a black pen. We've speculated that the heart represented Rio Vidal, as she described her heart as black, and she would eventually join the coven along the Witches' Road. Agatha used Sharon Davis' made-up name, Mrs. Hart, as her reasoning for bringing her into the coven. We had some reason to believe that, remembering the black heart on the calendar in WandaVision that marked the day the Harts came for dinner. Then there's an entire Marvel Comics character called Blackheart to consider.

However, has the black heart been representing Billy Maximoff's place in the coven? When Billy is on his way to Agatha's home, a text from Eddie reads, "You're my heart," with a black heart emoji in place of the word "heart." Moreover, the sigil Lilia placed on Billy, which hides his identity from even the witch who places the sigil, would explain why Lilia couldn't write his name.

New episodes of Agatha All Along premiere every Wednesday on Disney+.

