The latest episode of Agatha All Along is here, and nothing sums it up better than, "Wow." Patti LuPone's Lilia Calderu takes center stage, piecing together all the suspicions we've been dissecting along the way. After losing Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp) and Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn) to the perils of the Witches' Road, every witch's fate has been up in the air. Who better to decipher these fates than Lilia, the divination witch gifted with the sight that transcends the illusion of time? Last week's flashback episode detailed the true identity of Teen (Joe Locke) as Billy Maximoff, the son of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), residing in William Kaplan's body. Now he, Lilia, Agatha (Kathryn Hahn), Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), and Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) approach the end of the Road, with plenty of Easter eggs waiting.

Maleficent, The Evil Queen, Glinda, & The Wicked Witch of the West

Image via Disney+

The fourth trial of the Witches' Road once again adorns the coven in referential garb. Each member pays tribute to an iconic witch from pop culture. Billy is Maleficent, the "Mistress of All Evil" from 1959's Sleeping Beauty. Jennifer wears The Evil Queen's black cloak and long gray hair from 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Her displeasure at being given the character's "uglier" form, unlike The Evil Queen's subsequent "beauty," makes for a great gag. At least you get to hold the iconic poisonous apple, Jen!

Meanwhile, Agatha's gone green as The Wicked Witch of the West, complete with the pointy hat and exaggerated, crooked nose, while Lilia is crowned and covered in pink as Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. From 1939's The Wizard of Oz (from which their looks are derived) to 1978's The Wiz, these witches have been depicted time and time again. With Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande playing the two in this year's film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, who would've thought we'd get multiple takes on the pair back to back?

The Past Three Years Have Been Deeply Meaningful for Billy

Image via Disney+

"...she's not my mom. I have a mom." Billy's words are piercing when he abruptly responds to Agatha, who refers to herself as his mom's "ex-best friend." The previous episode revealed that Billy's wish at the end of the Road is to find his brother, Tommy, whose soul he can sense. While there was room to speculate that reuniting with Wanda may have been his desire, it's evident that Billy is still wrestling with who he truly is. Remember — he's been in William Kaplan's body for three years now — living in his home, with his parents, making friends, and even a boyfriend, Eddie (Miles Gutierrez-Riley). Later in this episode, he vocalizes to Lilia that he's unsure whether he's Billy Maximoff or William Kaplan. Still, this brief aside with Agatha is a stark reminder that he's had a rich life since leaving Westview. His new parents, Rebecca (Maria Dizzia) and Jeff Kaplan (Paul Adelstein) mean a great deal to him.

Agatha Makes Another Disney Reference With Pixar's 'Finding Nemo'

Image via Disney+

Lilia finds herself in another one of her forgetful gaps, confronting Billy with already-settled grievances. "Jen, aren't you furious?" Lilia asks, to which Jen retorts, "I mean, always. But collectively, we've all moved on." Agatha then chimes in with a quick jab that offers yet another Disney reference. "At your prompting, Dory," Agatha says, comparing Lilia to the beloved blue tang fish from Finding Nemo. Memorably voiced by Ellen DeGeneres, Dory carried a similar burden to Lilia, often forgetting the where, why, who, what, and how of her circumstances.

Death Makes Her MCU Debut, and the Clues Were Always There

Image via Disney+

We've suspected, but now we know. Rio Vidal is Death, "the original Green Witch." It's a bit surprising that it took this long for the character to show up in the MCU, considering how entwined her story is with Thanos and Deadpool, but Aubrey Plaza is the perfect choice for her debut. Death, often called Lady Death, has been a staple of Marvel Comics since her debut in 1973's Captain Marvel #26. With Death's love affair storyline seemingly gifted to Agatha, it's anyone's guess as to what her future in the MCU entails. The character is immortal, however, so we'll likely see her in future Marvel Studios properties.

Lilia Calderu's Tarot Cards Represent the Coven and Their Journey

Close

Once Lilia realizes that this trial is meant for her, she finally "sees," and the tarot cards she pulls reveal the truth about these witches. "Empathetic, intuitive, inner voice to be trusted," Lilia Calderu is the Queen of Cups. "Collaboration, community, singular voices waiting to harmonize," the coven is What's Missing, the Three of Pentacles. "Full of fire, fights bravely," Alice Wu-Gulliver is the Knight of Wands. "Immense spiritual power, unable or unwilling to use it," Jennifer Kale is the High Priestess. "Heartbreak, sorrow, grief," Agatha Harkness and her Obstacles are the Three of Swords. "Disaster, destruction, sudden upheaval," Billy is The Tower reversed; "it means miraculous transformation." Finally, the Destination card is the path we all have in common; Rio Vidal is Death.

Lilia's Gaps Have Been Connecting 'Agatha All Along'... All Along

Image via Disney+

Lilia's sudden outbursts throughout the series may have seemed random, but now that she truly "sees" the whole picture, we see how connected it's been. Her gaps were confusing and disorienting, but she was experiencing time all at once. Until now, she couldn't piece together the full picture. She's been calling out each witch's corresponding tarot card at key moments, and her blurted phrases along the way have hinted at their future. "Get off me," in Episode 2 was spurred by Agatha tackling her to the ground in this episode, saving her from a falling sword. In Episode 3, Lilia says, "You know we really hated each other in the beginning, but now—" and later she says, "I love you guys." While they seemed out of place then, they make sense when pieced together at the end of her journey.

In Episode 5, she shouts, "I hated this the first time" when the cursed song pierces their ears. Billy accused her of "being weird again," but now we know that her future self was traveling and re-experiencing that moment. "Which is it? Am I wispy or am I kooky?" she snaps at Alice in Episode 4. Alice had no idea where that came from. As it turns out, this was Lilia's response to Jen's words in the tunnels beneath the Road. Finally, as we suspected after Alice's death, her sudden exclamation of "try to save Agatha" in Episode 3 and "Alice, don't" in Episode 4 could be pieced together as an attempt at warning Alice not to sacrifice herself.

This Isn't the First Instance of "Time in a Bottle" in a Time-Jumping Marvel Property

Image via 20th Century Fox

If the song played during the end credits of this week's episode had you experiencing déjà vu, you aren't alone. Jim Croce's "Time in a Bottle" is a welcome melody whenever it shows up, but this occurrence is more than just a nice song choice. It's not even the first time that "Time in a Bottle" has accompanied a Marvel property depicting time-jumping madness! In one of the film's most beloved scenes, Evan Peters first displayed his super speed as Quicksilver in X-Men: Days of Future Past. As we entered Quicksilver's perspective, everyone and everything around him seemed to freeze in time, and "Time in a Bottle" played in our ears throughout the cleverly made sequence. With Lilia's time-hopping put on full display in this week's episode, it's a fitting callback. It's even more of a wacky mashup, considering Peters portrayed a pseudo-Quicksilver in WandaVision as Ralph Bohner, returning to the role in last week's flashback episode of Agatha All Along.

New episodes of Agatha All Along premiere every Wednesday on Disney+.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Joe Locke , Sasheer Zamata , Ali Ahn , Okwui Okpokwasili , Debra Jo Rupp , Patti LuPone Aubrey Plaza , David Payton , Emma Caulfield Ford , David Lengel , Asif Ali , Amos Glick , Elaine Valdes , Paria Akbarshahi , Chau Naumova , Bethany Curry , Athena Perample , Alicia Vela-Bailey , Britta Grant , Marina Mazepa Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Creator(s) Jac Schaeffer Expand

WATCH ON DISNEY+