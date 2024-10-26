Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 7.The last several Wednesdays have meant a lot to Marvel fans. We have gotten to see the long-awaited Agatha Harkness solo series, Agatha All Along. Now we are in the penultimate week with episode 7 having just aired and air it did. According to Deadline, the episode brought in a whopping 4.2 million views globally in just 24 hours. That performance actually showed up the series premiere by 35%. It's also received the second-highest rating of a Marvel show on IMDb. The top performing was the season 2 finale of Loki. So what was the magic about well... the magical show?

Agatha All Along follows Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) three years after the events of WandaVision. She's been under Wanda's spell for that entire time. Once the spell breaks, she still finds herself as powerless as she was at the end of WandaVision. With the "help" of who fans have since learned is Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke), she puts together a coven to walk The Witches' Road. The Road is a dark and dangerous path, featuring a series of trials that many witches don't survive. And that brings us to Lilia Calderu. Played by the insanely talented Patti Lupone, Lilia faced her trial this week.

Lilia "Emotionally Unravels" in the Non-Linear Episode

Close

As the Divination Witch, Lilia's trial involved Tarot. For those that don't know, Tarot are a type of cards often used in Pagan practices to help divine what's in store. They consist of 22 "Major Arcana" cards and 56 "Minor Arcana." We've heard Lilia (abruptly) mutter cards from both Arcanas over the last several episodes, wondering what they'd point to. Now we know.

The cards represent the coven that Agatha assembled to walk The Road. In Deadline's interview with showrunner Jac Schaeffer, she talked about Lupone's push for Lilia's story line to play out the way it did. "She advocated for — there were times where I tried to cut stuff and she never wanted to cut anything because she loves the words." Schaeffer explains that, “[Lupone] wanted to have a lot of conversations. She wanted to know Lilia’s arc, because she emotionally unravels over the course of the episode, and then builds herself back up."

The episode plays out of order, because Lilia experiences it out of order. Over the course of the series, Lilia has not only muttered cards at random, but also seemingly had premonitions, each of which has come true, and we see them culminate in this final episode for Lilia. The Tarot spread she performs requires each of the cards she's mentioned over the last seven episodes, including herself: The Queen of Cups and the Coven represented by the Three of Pentacles. From Agatha's Three of Swords, to Alice Wu-Gulliver's (Ali Ahn) Knight of Wands to the Death card revealing that Rio (Aubrey Plaza) has been Death All Along (get it?), all of them played a pivotal part in Lilia's story as well as teasing what's to come. Jennifer Kale's (Sasheer Zamata) card, The High Priestess, implies she's a part of the path ahead (and hopefully that's a clue to the audience that Jen will survive The Witches' Road!)

Despite Schaeffer saying putting all the pieces together was "really hard," it plays beautifully. Schaeffer says of the creative process behind the episode, "My brain melted, the writers, Cam Squires and Gia King, their brains melted it." What works so well is that even though the viewers are experiencing the events of the episode out of order, we're experiencing them from a singular point of view: Lilia's. Lilia's personal experience grounds us when nothing else seems to make sense in the episode until the very end. By the time that we get to Lilia's heartbreaking "I loved being a witch", we've grown so attached to her journey that viewing it out of order doesn't compromise the emotional touchpoints.

While we'll miss our Queen of Cups dearly, especially after Lupone's outstanding performance, fans have two more episodes of Agatha All Along still to come. The final two episodes will air next week, just in time for Halloween on Disney+. You can catch up on all the episodes now. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Joe Locke , Sasheer Zamata , Ali Ahn , Okwui Okpokwasili , Debra Jo Rupp , Patti LuPone Aubrey Plaza , David Payton , Emma Caulfield Ford , David Lengel , Asif Ali , Amos Glick , Elaine Valdes , Paria Akbarshahi , Chau Naumova , Bethany Curry , Athena Perample , Alicia Vela-Bailey , Britta Grant , Marina Mazepa Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Creator(s) Jac Schaeffer Story By Jac Schaeffer Writers Jac Schaeffer Number of Episodes 9 Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Directors Jac Schaeffer , Gandja Monteiro , Rachel Goldberg Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Expand

Watch on Disney+