For the last six weeks, eager Marvel fans have gathered around their devices or television to watch the highly anticipated Agatha All Along. The sequel series to WandaVision had been hoped for and wished for, ever since Kathryn Hahn's outstanding performance as Agatha Harhkness in the hit 2021 Disney+ series. Now as the series rolls to a close, Collider is excited to unveil an exclusive sneak peek at Episode 8.

The sneak peek involves Agatha (Hahn) and Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza). Clearly, in the middle of an emotional scene, Rio points out Agatha's special treatment that Rio herself has assumingly bestowed upon Agatha in the centuries they've known each other. Agatha quickly bites back. "You call what you did special treatment? You gave me nothing. You took." The argument continues with Rio saying "That's usually your move, right?" And to Rio's point, it's true. Over the last seven episodes, fans have seen thus far, and by extension in WandaVision, that Agatha has always had what serves her most as her top priority.

After she was drained of all power at the end of WandaVision and Wanda's spell was broken, getting her power back was the most important thing to her. It's what convinced her to walk The Witches' Road again. The way Agatha obtains new power is through power absorption. When another witch blasts Agatha with magic, she's able to literally drain them of their magic and their life. We've seen this with her Coven in a flashback in WandaVision, and we also saw it when she killed Alice in Episode 5. Whether or not Agatha can control (or cares) that taking a witch's magic also takes their life is not known, but the reputation has been built either way.

"Why Do You Let Them Believe Those Things About You?"

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It's Rio's next line, "Why do you let them believe those things about you? Huh? About Nicky?" that we begin to see cracks in Agatha we haven't seen since the end of Episode 4 when Teen (Joe Locke) was injured. Agatha's chief weakness has always seemingly been her son, Nicholas Scratch. Much of his origin story and what happened to him has been shrouded in mystery over the course of the last seven episodes. Could the fact that Nicholas is being brought up now in the sneak peek mean that we're finally going to learn more?

In nearly every promo that has played, we have gotten glimpses of a Salem Era-Agatha and possibly Rio. It's long since been speculated by fans that one of the final two episodes would heavily involve flashbacks of that time to give viewers better context of where the relationship between Rio and Agatha currently stands. Whether or not we'll see it in the same episode this sneak peek is from remains to be seen. Regardless of what's to come in the series finale, viewers have been enraptured for the last seven episodes with outstanding performances from the whole cast. The last episode alone grabbed more than 4 million views in just 24 hours.

The final two episodes of Agatha All Along air tonight at 9 P.M ET on Disney+. You can catch up on the first seven now. Stay with Collider for the latest updates and watch the sneak peek from Episode 8 above.

