After stealing the hearts of millions of viewers, Agatha All Along has proven to be a successful sequel series to the massively popular WandaVision from 2021. Forbes says that, reportedly, Agatha All Along actually had the lowest ever MCU budget. Now that all nine episodes are out for the world to see, those that worked hard to bring the show to life are reaping the benefits in the way of the views and positive fan reception. When Collider's Christina Radish sat down with showrunner Jac Scheaffer to talk about the show, Schaeffer highlighted some of the most difficult scenes to bring to life.

Agatha's trial takes place in Episode 5 "Darkest Hour/Wake Thy Power" and during it, Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) becomes somewhat of a demonic entity while being possessed by the spirit of her mother, Evanora Harkness. "The demon stuff was very, very hard," Schaeffer explains. During Agatha's possession, she's seen on the ceiling, bending at all kinds of angles, and the whole scene itself has very little lighting. Schaeffer says, that the demon "was a person in a suit who had to be hoisted up on top of the partition." Time wasn't on their side either. "We had very little time to do that. The cabin was a very, very difficult shoot."

The Ghosts Complicated Things in 'Agatha All Along'

Image via Disney+

Likely to Rio Vidal's (Aubrey Plaza) vindication, the use of the ghosts (that she canonically can't stand) also provided some difficulties for the crew behind Agatha All Along. "Because of the way we shot the ghost, both Evanora, Agatha’s mom, and ghost Agatha later, we were doing it practically," Schaeffer explains. "[S]o we had to double shoot everything, which took forever and was very, very difficult." While the ghost sequence with Agatha's mother did help them to set up how they wanted to use ghosts in the MCU, that doesn't mean it didn't add to the complicated process in the meantime.

As for the rest of the series, Schaeffer explains, "toward the end, we were shooting multiple things at a time because that’s what happens as you get to the end." Last week's Episode 7, "Death's Hand in Mine" was one of the most beautifully shot, but, according to Schaeffer, also happened to be one of the most challenging. The nonlinear episode raked in more than 4 million views in just 24 hours, so it would seem the hard work is paid off, big time. "So, episode seven, generally, was just very, very challenging to do because of the nonlinear and lining everything up and making sure it worked." The episode, while technically out of order, was told from a singular point of view, Lilia's (Patti Lupone) which helped ground the episode a great deal.

Even though those seem to be the two chief things that come to Schaeffer's mind when asked by Collider, but Schaeffer quips "[a]lso, the rest of the show." All nine episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+. You can read the full interview here. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

