It's always nice when a story goes full circle, and Agatha All Along has taken this to a whole new level. In the series finale, "Maiden, Mother, Crone," we learn that the Witches' Road was never real but a creation of Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke). There were many theories about him, but this caught most viewers by surprise, as it requires a huge amount of power. So it begs the question: just how powerful is he, and could he pose a challenge to his mother, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen)?

Is Billy More Powerful Than Wanda?

Reacting to the feeling of danger is natural. It may be tied to instinct, but it stands to reason that the more powerful the being, the more powerful their reaction. That's what happens to Billy — then known as Teen — in Episode 2, when the Salem Seven are after Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). As the finale shows, the Witches' Road was a con devised by Agatha to gather witches and steal their power so she could fight the Seven. Pressed by danger, Billy created a whole reality that served the sole purpose of helping him overcome his confusion and regain his power.

Billy, doing that, surprised even Agatha herself and made her sure that "Teen" could only really be the Scarlet Witch's lost son. He is so powerful that the Witches' Road was able to pose personal trials for each member of the coven while also keeping the Salem Seven in check. Even Death (Aubrey Plaza) herself did not realize Billy was with them and could convincingly interact with it, although she knew it wasn't real.

In WandaVision, Wanda unconsciously does the same thing to deal with her grief over losing Vision (Paul Bettany) and the idyllic family life she wanted, trapping all of Westview in a reality of her own. Billy does it on a smaller scale but more elaborately than his mother. Wanda traps civilians and Agatha inside Wanda's Hex, while Billy keeps supernatural and cosmic entities inside. Death and the Salem Seven could probably leave whenever they wanted — and we saw Death cut through the fabric of reality easily in the finale — but they still were forced to interact with the Road's environment created by Billy.

Could Billy Become Even More Powerful Based on the Comics?

As mother and son, Wanda and Billy have similar powers, which isn't strange, but it doesn't mean that the same limits bind them. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it's difficult to measure Wanda's powers because they are practically limitless. She is on par with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), if not above, when it comes to her chaos magic. In the comics, Wanda famously recreates the world in the House of M storyline, has extensive control of chaos magic, and is a Nexus Being, meaning she has the ability to affect probability in every timeline drastically.

Wiccan has also proved to be vastly powerful and has enough potential to even surpass his mother, according to some arcs in the comics. In 2013's Young Avengers, he learns of his destiny to become the Demiurge, a cosmic entity whose powers are also nearly limitless. He can tap into this god-like state through his emotions, and he becomes capable even of rewriting the laws that makeup magic in the multiverse. The only barrier is that he only becomes the Demiurge in situations of extreme distress, so it's rare.

In terms of measurable, average power, it seems like the Scarlet Witch has the upper hand against Wiccan. They both have similar weaknesses, though. Mother and son are both highly unstable beings who grow simultaneously more powerful and unhinged the more they tap into their emotions. Wanda's arc in House of M and WandaVision and Wiccan's ability to become the Demiurge are testament to that.

At this point in the MCU, Wanda may have been more powerful when she was alive (and may continue when she eventually returns) but Wiccan has limitless potential at this point, especially with Agatha's mentorship. After all, as powerful as Wanda was, Agatha was still able to manipulate her. Being aware and in control of one's powers is as important as the power itself, so it's clear that there's more to magic than sheer power in both the comics and the MCU.

