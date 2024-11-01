Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for the 'Agatha All Along' season finale.It's been an undeniably fun journey down the Witches' Road, but it's time for it all to come to a close. Agatha All Along concluded its run on Disney+ with a two-episode finale, and the 8th and 9th entries gave us tons to discuss. From showrunner Jac Schaeffer, the series follows Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), devoid of her power after clashing with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in WandaVision. Teen (Joe Locke), revealed to be the son of the Scarlet Witch herself, helps to break her from Wanda's spell. Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), and Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp) round out their defunct coven to walk the Witches' Road in search of their deepest desires. Well, it was surprise after surprise along the way, so digest your finale recap, and then join us while we break down every Easter egg and hidden Marvel reference from the conclusion of Agatha All Along.

The Witches' Road: It's Been Billy All Along

Agatha openly clocked Billy a couple of episodes ago, accusing him of having the "same tell" as his mother. Something about his actions or demeanor gave away his identity. Well, we know that Agatha knew all along — the Witches' Road isn't real, and Billy truly is so much like his mother. Like Wanda in Westview, he accidentally created a hex from his subconscious. As Lilia's tarot card for Billy foreshadowed, as The Magician, he could "turn his goals into reality." The entire Road was paved with elements from Billy's mind. Like those from Disney cartoons and The Wizard of Oz, pop culture witches would form the design and inner workings of the Witches' Road. It wasn't until Billy escaped his hex and returned to his bedroom in Eastview that he pieced the puzzle together.

The Ballad: It's Been Agatha All Along

The Road may have been Billy's doing, but Agatha had never been one to sit idly on the sideline. The Ballad of the Witches' Road, the song that spurred centuries of lore and eventually inspired Billy's subconscious to create the Road, has always been nothing more than a scam. This news didn't arrive flatly, however, like air slowly let out of a bicycle tire; it came to us through flashbacks from Agatha's past, depicting her early days and the tragic loss of her son. Nicholas Scratch (Abel Lysenko) loved and admired his mother, and the love was reflected, showing us a new and beautiful side to Agatha. Nicholas created the song when it truly was meant for a "coven two."

"Down, down, down the road. Down the windy road," the song originally said. Seemingly stealing time from Death, who meant to claim her son upon birth, Agatha and Nicholas would use the song to distract common witches. After killing them, Death would have bodies to suffice during the "special" time granted to Agatha's son. One time, Nicky stole a bell to lure a witch, a bell that would later be used by Agatha to chime the chant of the Ballad. After Nicholas' death, Agatha continued the Ballad of the Witches' Road as a con. When the door to the Road didn't open (as the Road didn't exist), she'd chastise the witches, goading them into blasting her with their magic, unknowingly killing themselves, and transferring their power to Agatha. It's been Agatha all along.

Alice's Wish Wasn't To Break the Curse

Alice's trial centered on breaking her family's curse, peaking with a musical performance of her mother's rendition of The Ballad of the Witches' Road and defeating a fiery demon. After defending Agatha from her mother's ghost in the following trial, Alice was killed by Agatha's power-sapping ability. When Death came to guide her spirit from the living world, Alice pleaded for more time. The curse was finally broken, after all. Death coldly offers a morsel of comfort, acknowledging that Alice is a protection witch, and she died protecting. As we see with Jen later, even in Billy's concocted hex, the rules of the Witches' Road mandate that a witch may exit when they reach their desire. Alice didn't leave when she broke her family's curse, because that wasn't really her wish. It was seemingly to protect her coven.

Billy's Vision of a Boy Drowning Teases Tommy Joining the MCU

Image via Disney+

During their final trial, Billy sees visions of an anonymous young boy who's drowning after a prank gone wrong. Presumably, this is a dying boy who Tommy's lost soul can inhabit after reincarnation, as Billy Maximoff did with William Kaplan. The thought terrifies Billy; he thinks he may be responsible for this boy's death. Boys die, though, as Agatha somberly admits. This may be Tommy Shepherd. In Marvel Comics, this is who Tommy Maximoff reincarnates as, and a visual cue lends itself to this theory. In the vision, the boy wears blue and white shoes, like Tommy's Halloween costume from WandaVision, emulating his uncle Pietro/Quicksilver. The shoe also has the letter "S" etched into the side, possibly representing his last name, Shepherd, or Speed, Tommy Maximoff's alter ego.

Out of Death, Life

Image via Disney+

"Out of death, life" is more than just a phrase of encouragement that Agatha says to herself when completing her final trial. It's her entire theme. Her journey since losing her child has been a haphazard attempt at forging new power and triumphing after tragedy. Every witch she killed was originally meant to grant her son more time alive. The flower she grows to complete the trial came from a seed found in her locket — the seed of a dandelion she picked with Nicholas centuries ago. The water that spurred its growth — a tear shed while grieving her son. Her new form — a ghost, forming a new team with Billy after her death.

Agatha Fights Death With Lessons Learned From Her Coven

At various moments in the penultimate episode, as she battles Death after the Witches' Road, Agatha utilizes the lessons she learned from her sisters in the craft. "When she calls you a coward, hit the deck," Lilia warned her, and Agatha listened, saving her life. Agatha attempts a protection spell, something she learned from Alice during the trial that broke her family's curse, encircling herself while chanting the proper words. Reciting Latin she learned from Jen, Agatha attempts to heal herself, as Jen did with a wounded Billy when they emulated the Three of Swords tarot card. She even snarks to Death, "Why don't you plant a few azaleas on your way out?" Mrs. Hart loved this flower. Agatha loved her coven.

Billy Exits Westview Just Like His Mother

Image via Disney+

When Billy exits the Witches' Road and departs Westview, a crowd of onlookers watches, bewildered as he puts his hood (comic-accurate for Wiccan) over his head and departs. His movements and demeanor mirror his mother's almost perfectly. Wanda left Westview after collapsing her own hex and battling Agatha in WandaVision in a near-identical fashion.

Nicholas Scratch, Made From Scratch

Image via Disney

"I spoke no spell. I said no incantation," Agatha says to her baby just after giving birth. "You... You were made from scratch." This moment holds enough weight as a beautiful look into Agatha's heart, but it also serves as a nod to her son's Marvel origin. In the comics, he grows into a full adult of immense power, bearing the name Nicholas Scratch. In WandaVision, Agatha called her pet rabbit Señor Scratchy. She's always paying tribute to her son.

Your Purple/My Purple

Custom Image by Zanda Rice

Agatha's magick is uniquely purple. Wanda's is red, Rio's is green, Jen's is pink, and Billy's is blue. Agatha calls it her "purple." We now know this is a love letter to her son; Nicky lovingly referred to her magick as her purple. "Use your purple," he'd plead. Early in the season, Agatha stalls Rio by demanding she wait to fight her until she gets "my purple" back.

This Scene From 'WandaVision' Now Means So Much More

Image via Disney+

In WandaVision, Agatha forces Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters) to kill Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy's (Jett Klyne) dog, Sparky. When Wanda is attempting to comfort the boys, they plead with their mother to bring Sparky back to life. "You can fix anything, Mom. Fix the dead," Tommy cries. Wanda is taken aback, and Agatha, who they don't know is responsible for Sparky's death, looks on in bewilderment. "You can do that?" she asks. Before Agatha All Along, this could've been seen as more of Agatha's tricks and taunting. Now, after seeing her endure the loss of her son, this moment is nothing but tragic. For a moment, Agatha wondered if Wanda could bring her son back.

