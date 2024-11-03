Agatha All Along packed quite a few revelations into its final two episodes, but it saved one major revelation for the finale, "Maiden Mother Crone": the revelation about what happened to Nicholas Scratch, Agatha's son. There were hints sown throughout the series, as Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) told Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) that Agatha apparently traded Nicholas for the power of the Darkhold, while it was hinted that Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) — aka the literal manifestation of Death — had something to do with the loss of Agatha's son, resulting in her relationship with Agatha dissolving. "Maiden Mother Crone" reveals that while some of the theories surrounding Nicholas' fate were outlandish, there was a kernel of truth to some of them. Nicholas's fate brings a tragic edge to Agatha All Along. It also casts some of Agatha's actions in an entirely new light, one that draws her closer to Wanda.

Nicholas Scratch Narrowly Escaped Death – but Not for Long

In the "Maiden Mother Crone" opening sequence, a pregnant Agatha begs Rio not to take Nicholas from her. Surprisingly, Rio agrees, but warns Agatha that she'll eventually come for the boy. Agatha eventually does give birth to Nicholas — noting that she "made him from scratch", leading to his full name — and spends years raising him, until Rio finally comes to claim him in the middle of the night. Seeing Agatha and Nicholas over the years adds a tragic element to Agatha's absorption of other witches' powers; while she did kill countless witches, it's heavily implied that she did it to prolong Nicholas' life since he's almost always coughing or feeling ill. It makes the final night they spent together all the more tragic; Nicholas begins to trick another coven of witches into meeting Agatha, but decides to spend time with his mother. "We can kill more witches tomorrow," he tells Agatha, which only makes his death all the more tragic.

Another element of Agatha All Along takes on a greater significance with Nicholas' history: the Ballad of the Witches' Road. The Ballad isn't really a road map to glory and power but a simple song that Agatha and Nicholas crafted during their time together. Once again, Agatha's stealing other witches' powers takes on a sadder note — she's attempting to recapture the moments of happiness that she felt with her son but embarking on self-destructive behavior while doing so. Agatha All Along definitely deserves credit for how it manages to add depth to Agatha without excusing her actions. Still, there's another layer to the series that "Mother Maiden Crone" adds.

’Agatha All Along’s Finale Draws Parallels Between Agatha Harkness & Scarlet Witch

Agatha's relationship with Nicholas, and the lengths she went to in order to prolong his life, is similar to what Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) went through in WandaVision. Wanda was still grieving over losing Vision (Paul Bettany) in Avengers: Infinity War, and used her powers to create a life for herself in Westview, including having Billy and Tommy. But she enslaved Westview in the process, taking over its residents' lives and causing them pain. It escalated in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness where she crossed worlds to find her sons, leaving more bodies in her wake. Likewise, Agatha All Along showcases that even if she told Nicholas, "I cannot protect you from what’s coming,", Agatha's killing of other witches was meant to prolong his life as long as she could.

Agatha All Along also showcases that Agatha has connected with Billy because he reminds her of Nicholas. Even though Rio tells her, "That boy isn't yours", Agatha eventually gives up her own life to save Billy; in essence, she makes the sacrifice that she wishes she could have done years ago. Even when Agatha returns as a ghost, she offers to form a coven of two with Billy - but also stops him from banishing her because she confesses that she can't face Nicholas. The finale might have hinted that Nicholas could make his way back to the land of the living; in the final trial of the Witches' Road, Agatha planted a single seed using a lock of Nicholas' hair, which she kept in her trademark brooch. If Nicholas does return to life, time will tell if he has a joyous reunion with his mother or if he grows to resent her as he does in the comics.

