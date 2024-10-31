Editor's Note: The following contains full spoilers for the finale of Agatha All Along.

Agatha All Along has come to a close with an explosive two-episode finale, and the care given to its character is rightfully balanced with an open door for future endeavors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Kathryn Hahn as the titular witch, Agatha Harkness, a haphazard coven was formed. A suspiciously enthusiastic Teen (Joe Locke), later revealed as Billy Maximoff / Wiccan, pushed Agatha to summon a group to walk the Witches' Road. Sharon Davis / Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), and Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) rounded out the coven, where trials and perils awaited.

As it happens, the Road was an accidental, subconscious concoction of Billy's mind. The son of the Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), created a hex of his own, born of the lore Agatha created over centuries. The Ballad of the Witches Road was merely a ruse meant to lure unsuspecting witches to blast Agatha with their magick, killing them and feeding her with seemingly endless power. Death, however, comes for us all, and Rio Vidal / Lady Death (Aubrey Plaza) doesn't disappoint. All but Billy and Jen would be claimed along the Road, and soon after, Death would even take Agatha. But she gets the luxury of becoming a ghost. The finale gave us an undeniably beautiful end to this chapter, thanks to showrunner Jac Schaeffer. Still, this is the MCU, an ever-operating machine with plenty of stories left to tell. We have some major unanswered questions after the Agatha All Along finale.

What Happened to Tommy Maximoff's Soul?

It's genuinely unsurprising that Billy was able to cheat death and immediately find a body for his soul to inhabit, while Tommy was not. Billy had to grow up rather quickly, jumping into the body of an older William Kaplan. We last saw them in WandaVision, when Wanda's Hex collapsed, erasing her spontaneous creations. This included Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne). Now, Billy's visions and sense of his brother center on their final moments in Westview, when they say goodnight to each other and their mother and father, Vision (Paul Bettany). With Billy and Agatha (in ghost form) now working as a coven of two, their mission is to find Tommy. In the comics, he reincarnates into the body of Tommy Shepherd. Will there be a long wait until this comes to fruition in the MCU?

Where Is Vision? Was S.W.O.R.D. Aware of Billy's Hex?

So much of WandaVision's plot centered on S.W.O.R.D.'s monitoring of Westview. After detecting the anomaly surrounding the town, they swiftly began probing and attempting infiltration while viewing Wanda's sitcom broadcasts. Billy's moments after exiting the "Witches' Road" mirror Wanda's final moments in WandaVision. The people of Westview hear snippets of the final battle between Agatha and Death and witness Billy's departure. If Billy's hex operates similarly to his mother's, would S.W.O.R.D. or S.H.I.E.L.D. have detected the events of Agatha All Along? Moreover, where is Vision? The upcoming Disney+ series Vision Quest is set to serve as the third in this unofficial television trilogy. With the White Vision somewhere out there holding Vision's memories, what will it mean to him to realize his children are reincarnated?

How Did Agatha & Death's Romance Begin?

Despite the heap of backstory gifted to us in Agatha All Along's finale, the farthest back we go with Rio depicts Agatha in labor, and Death has come for her child. Pleading, Agatha tells Death that she will hate her forever if she were to take her son. Even before Death concedes and offers her more time, a rich romantic history between them is apparent, passionate, and volatile. Agatha is Rio's scar, as she admits to the coven. Getting Death to shed a tear is no easy feat; there's more to their story worth exploring.

How Did Agatha Get the Darkhold?

Agatha allowed so many to believe horrible lies — that she sacrificed her son, perhaps even offering his soul to Mephisto, to obtain the Darkhold. The finale presented a much more depressing, human truth. Nicholas (Abel Lysenko) was given a few more years of life (special treatment from Death), but ultimately, Agatha couldn't save her son. Why did she let the lies persist, and, if that's not how she came into possession of the Darkhold, how did that happen?

Who Gets to Become a Ghost & Why?

When Billy attempts to banish Agatha's spirit, he pleads to know why she won't leave. She gives her reasoning: because she can't face her son. Presumably, the guilt is too heavy. Despite all the witches she killed and the power she stole, she couldn't save Nicholas. Is personal motivation enough to warrant lingering as a ghost? If so, why was her mother, Evanora Harkness (Kate Forbes) able to return? Was that simply the work of the Ouija board? Like Agatha says, the rules of being a ghost take some deciphering.

What's Next For Jennifer Kale?

After learning that Agatha was responsible for her binding, sapping her of her power for 100 years, Jen performs an unbinding ritual. With her power restored, she escapes the Witches' Road, flying away from Westview into the sunset (with unique, pink-colored magick). As the only surviving witch of those recruited by Billy and Agatha, what's next for Jennifer Kale? In the comics, she's the cousin of Johnny Blaze / Ghost Rider, which could open the door to some interesting stories. Agatha Harkness is meant to be the covenless witch. So, Jen needs a coven.

Did Death Come For Wanda Maximoff?

Whether they're avid fans or casual enjoyers, every MCU viewer asks this question. Is Wanda Maximoff alive? She was last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, seemingly sacrificing herself to destroy each copy of the Darkhold and end her corrupt rampage. She lifted the massive temple at Wundagore and crushed herself beneath it. Did Death visit Wanda to guide her out of life, as we saw with Alice? Is there a chance of reincarnation, like her son was able to achieve? She's only been the Scarlet Witch for one film and the finale of WandaVision. Surely, there's more to her story.

Exactly How Powerful Is Wiccan / Billy Maximoff?

Death herself acknowledged Billy's ability to escape her. If he doesn't turn himself in willingly, he can continue to reincarnate and elude Death. Billy Maximoff has only just begun his journey as Wiccan, and he's already exhibited immense power. He can read minds and communicate telepathically. He can possess others and control their actions. He can fly, blast blue magick, and manipulate through telekinesis. How far will the MCU's Wiccan go?

Will We Get an MCU Adaptation of The Children's Crusade?

The natural assumption would be that Tommy Maximoff's soul would be found, with a body waiting. The vision Billy experienced — a boy, drowning after some children's prank — must lead somewhere. The thought of Agatha aiding Billy in this quest is thrilling enough, but what comes after? There's a Marvel Comics story called Avengers: The Children's Crusade begging to be adapted. "Young Avenger Wiccan sets out to find the one person who may be able to help him — the Scarlet Witch, the woman purported to be his mother," Marvel previews. The MCU's Billy seems just as hesitant to acknowledge Wanda as his mom, who is either temporarily dead or missing, and the Young Avengers have received an appropriate build-up since Avengers: Endgame. They're perfectly primed to take on The Children's Crusade narrative.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.