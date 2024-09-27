From the time the first proper trailer for the show dropped, Agatha All Along made it clear that the legendary Witches Road would be a trial like audiences have never seen before. While the two-part premiere showed how difficult it is to conjure the road, it’s the show’s third outing, “Through Many Miles/Of Tricks and Trials,” that actually gives audiences their first proper glimpse at the road, and with that, its first challenge. However, it is quickly revealed that the challenges that await Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and her coven are far more treacherous and deceiving than they anticipate. What starts off as a pleasant evening culminates in a horror-style adventure filled with trauma, cunning, and one final twist.

The First Trial of the Witches Road Is Surprisingly Quirky

Agatha Harkness is no stranger to deadly trials, but the coven's first stop on the Witches Road is far more pleasant than anyone expects. After saving Sharon/Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp) from nearly being consumed by the foliage surrounding the road, they find a pleasant beach house illuminated by an eternal sunset and head inside to face their first test. The inside is so lovely, it’s reminiscent of something out of Big Little Lies. The women are also magically made over for an enjoyable “girls' night” aesthetic. But they know something more awaits.

The witches are presented with a riddle. Each from Jennifer (Sasheer Zamata) to Alice (Ali Ahn), Lilia (Patti LuPone) and even Teen (Joe Locke) take a crack at solving it, but it’s Sharon who figures it out: Wine. But this, of course, isn’t ordinary wine. The coven acknowledges that something terrible will happen if they drink it, but to continue down the road, they must. Sharon quickly downs her glass before the others even get a chance to do so, but they soon follow suit… all except for Teen and Agatha. While the Teen is eager to participate, the witches won’t allow him to partake, and Agatha secretly disposes of her serving. Sharon is quick to take Teen’s serving, and a timer appears counting down from 30 minutes. Thus, the games begin. Starting with Mrs. Hart, the effects of the wine manifest in a quirky way. Sharon, Lilia, Alice, and Jen all experience facial bloating that are comically reminiscent of Botox injections gone wrong. The mutilation is only temporary, but Jen recognizes a lingering problem.

Jen Leads the Coven in Tackling the Alewife's Revenge

Jennifer Kale has a long, in-depth history within Marvel’s storytelling, and her MCU counterpart proves herself to be savvy. She recognizes that the coven has been poisoned and identifies the toxin as Alewife’s Revenge. The skin-deep damage was only the beginning, with each of the following effects becoming more intense. Jen reveals that the next step will be powerful hallucinations that will be followed by death. Having been the first to drink, Sharon is something of a guinea pig for the group, who witness her getting lost in a living nightmare that brings back her Wanda trauma.

With the timer running, Jen jumps into action and leads the coven on a mission to find the ingredients she’ll need to brew an antidote. The required items include Frankincense, the guts of an eusocial insect, and a corpse that’s been decaying for at least 30,000,000 years. While these items may seem random, the trial requires the witches to think outside of the box. As they fan out across the house, however, Alewife’s Revenge begins its next nasty trick.

Alewife’s Revenge Brings Back Intense Trauma

Agatha and Lilia take the task of finding the 30,000,000 year old corpse in the way of petroleum, while Alice and the Teen search for Frankincense. Along the way, their hallucinations begin. While dangerous spells have always been a staple of MCU magic, these visions are among the most traumatic effects in any Marvel project. Alice believes she sees her grieving mother, Lorna Wu (Elizabeth Anweis) attempt suicide, while Lilia is guided into a room of decay where she encounters a form of death. Agatha sees a crib from which a baby cries, but when she lifts the cover, there is no child, only the Darkhold.

While the titular witch’s hallucination is only furthers confirms the theory that Agatha gave up her son, Nicholas Scratch, it’s Jen’s vision that is the most intense. As she works hard on the brew in her make-shift cauldron (the kitchen sink), a ghostly Doctor (Scott Butler) appears and calls her an “inconvenient woman.” He attacks Jen and tries to drown her. She's only freed after the hallucination wears off, but the memory is traumatizing to Jen.

After all the items are gathered — petroleum-filled beauty products, honey for the insect guts, and incense for the frankincense — the potion doesn’t work, and Jen declares that she can’t complete it because “He stole my magic.” While her complete backstory with the doctor isn’t revealed, it’s clear that he had something to do with her bound powers. Luckily, Agatha is prickly enough to get her through it with a pep talk.

Jen Overcomes Her Trauma and Saves the Day

Agatha makes it clear she doesn’t like Jen, but the reason she loathes the witch so much is because of how powerful she is. Agatha gives Jen enough courage to think clearly. She realizes they need the blood of the unpoisoned. With a slice of his hand, they take Teen’s blood and complete the potion. All this time, the tide outside the beach house has been coming in and before the sea water can break the windows, they manage to all take a dose of Jen’s potion and escape through a trap door in the oven.

Not everyone comes out free of consequences, however. When they've cleared the first trial, it's revealed that Sharon has died. She had two servings of the wine, yet only one dose of the antidote. Even though Jen found the strength to save them, the road has claimed its first victim.

Despite the loss, the trial helped in bringing the coven together, forcing Agatha to actually admit something rather nice to Jennifer to show she's not all snark and selfishness. It also gives us a glimpse into each of the witches' pasts, revealing some of their deepest fears and traumas from their long lives. Linking the characters together, this first trial proves that while Agatha might have survived her first walk on the Witches' Road alone, she's going to need all of the witches to make it through to the end again.

