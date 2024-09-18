Agatha Harkness continues her Funko Pop appearance as Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series, Agatha All Along, will be released very soon. This time, this version of the covenless witch is based on the new miniseries, and she won't just come in figure form alone. Agatha has made numerous appearances as a Funko figure in the past, and this latest installment will be the first that's based on this new Marvel show.

This latest version of Agatha Harkness' Funko figure has the Marvel witch wearing her navy coat, white shirt, and purple pants, poised in a way where she wants to showcase her power. Not only will this version of Agatha be in a vinyl figure, but a Pop Pocket Keychain of the witch will also be up for grabs, with the character with a similar look and appearance. At the moment, it's unknown who else in Agatha's newest coven will also receive the Funko treatment.

This isn't the only time Agatha showcased her witchiness through Vinyl figures. Funko previously released a set that featured a duel between her and the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Disney+ series, WandaVision. Additionally, as part of the WandaVision collection, there was an Agatha figure where she's levitating and showcasing some of her power in all her plastic glory.

What Is ‘Agatha All Along’ About?

Agatha All Along is the continuation of Agatha Harkness's story following the events of WandaVision. After being cursed by Wanda, Agatha breaks free and creates a brand-new coven. Together they will face the dreaded challenges found in the Witches' Road. This wickedly new series will contain a total of nine episodes, with episodes one and two premiering on September 18, 2024.

Returning to the MCU are Kathryn Hahn, reprising her role of Agatha Harkness and Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis (aka Mrs. Hart in WandaVision). In addition, several of the Westview residents will be making a return to the show. They include Emma Caulfield as Dottie, David Payton as Herb, David Lengel as Phil, Asif Ali as Norm, and Amos Glick as Dennis. Joining Agatha's cover are Heartstopper's Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Patti LuPone, and Okwui Okpokwasili.

You can catch Agatha and her brand-new coven in Agatha All Along. New episodes will drop on Disney+ every Wednesday from September 18, 2024.