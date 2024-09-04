The last remaining project confirmed to premiere for Marvel in 2024 just got an exciting new look. The official Marvel Studios X account has unveiled new posters for Agatha All Along, showing Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness and her co-stars in different horror-themed situations. The upcoming WandaVision spin-off promises to take Marvel fans on a bewitching journey in the MCU, as Marvel's crusade to dive deeper into different genres in the post-Endgame era of storytelling continues. Fans got to see Marvel's take on sitcoms with WandaVision in 2021, and dive into the horror genre the following year when Sam Raimi directed Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and now Agatha will feature some comedy, some horror, and a lot of witches.

Agatha All Along will see Kathryn Hahn return to the MCU to reprise her role as Agatha Harkness, the witch who was messing with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) under the guise of her innocent neighbor, Agnes. In addition to Hahn, Agatha All Along will also star Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal, Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu, Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale, Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver, Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Hart, and Emma Caulfield Ford as Dottie. Other notable names to star in the series are Prison Break star Paul Adelstein and Heartstopper lead Joe Locke, the latter of whom's role is being kept under wraps, but it has been speculated he will play Billy, aka Wiccan, one of Wanda's children from WandaVision.

Will the Scarlet Witch Appear in ‘Agatha All Along’?

Marvel has not yet confirmed if Scarlet Witch will appear in the upcoming series, nor has she appeared in any promotional material for the show thus far. However, when news broke recently that James Spader would return to the MCU as Ultron in the upcoming Vision Quest series, there were breadcrumbs hinting at her potential return. The report claims that Vision Quest will be the third part in a three-part series for Wanda and Vision, the first being WandaVision, and the second being Agatha All Along. This would be a strange thing to say if Wanda wasn't featured in this Agatha All Along at all, and although Marvel claims she's crushed under Mount Wundagore, everyone knows the MCU has more plans for the Scarlet Witch.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along premiere on September 18.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Patti LuPone , Miles Gutierrez-Riley , Aubrey Plaza , Debra Jo Rupp , Joe Locke , Maria Dizzia Seasons 1 Writers Jac Schaeffer Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Directors Jac Schaeffer , Gandja Monteiro , Rachel Goldberg Expand

