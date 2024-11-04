Agatha All Along paved the way for another young superhero to enter the MCU. But according to showrunner Jac Schaeffer, another Young Avenger almost made it to the show. Teddy Altman, aka Hulkling, was supposed to be the original love interest for Billy Maximoff/William Kaplan (Joe Locke) but was changed due to Marvel Studio's decision. As of writing, it's still uncertain when this character will make his MCU debut.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Schaeffer stated that there were early conversations about bringing Hulkling to the show. However, Marvel told the team to change it due to the "purposes of the show." This led to the decision to change the character to Eddie (Miles Gutierrez-Riley), a young mortal boy who's also William's boyfriend. In addition, the name was not an Easter egg to tease the young superhero, but rather, to pay tribute to one of the staff in the writer's room.

In the comics, Hulkling is a shapeshifting Kree and takes on the human identity of Theodore "Teddy" Altman. He made his comic debut in the first issue of Young Avengers, published in April 2005. He and Wiccan have a love story that's showcased in many Young Avengers issues, with each romantic highlight documented on the Marvel website.

Where Are The Young Avengers in The MCU?

Ever since the end of the Infinity Arc in the MCU, Marvel has slowly introduced the members of the Young Avengers in various shows and films. This first started in WandaVision, with the introduction of Billy and Tommy, who will eventually become Wiccan and Speed. Next was Eli Bradley (aka Patriot), portrayed by Elijah Richardson, and was introduced in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Following him, the MCU introduced Kid Loki (Jack Veal) in Loki Season 1, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in Hawkeye, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in Ms Marvel, and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

While a Young Avengers project has yet to be announced, the pieces are now slowly being put into place for this young team to come together at some point in the future. During one of the final scenes in 2023's The Marvels, Kamala visits Kate, Nick Furry style, telling her that she's "putting together a team" and Ant-Man's daughter is also a potential candidate. Only time will tell when this young group will make their MCU debut together as a brand-new superhero team.

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+.