Halloween season grows ever closer, as does the dramatic return of everyone’s favorite witch, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). Total Film teases her highly anticipated reprisal in Marvel’s Agatha All Along in a new image. And true to Agatha’s mercurial persona, the new series seems hard to pin down — in the best way possible. Previous promotional material included a trailer that, at first inspection, seemed no different from a crime procedural. But as Agatha investigates a woman’s death, it becomes all too clear there is something more at play.

A new image demonstrates just how spooky this show is likely to get. Agatha stands next to newcomer Joe Locke, accompanied by a backdrop of a forest with a sickly green hue. When speaking to Total Film, Locke acknowledged how deep down the horror rabbit hole the new series is willing to go. Agatha All Along will reportedly be packed to the gills with references to some of the most famous properties. He said:

"There are some great Exorcist references in there. Rosemary’s Baby was one of them. There’s so many. Also, The Goonies – that was the one for me. There was one day that [showrunner] Jac [Schaeffer] sent Kevin a picture of something, and he replied literally saying, 'Oh my God, it’s The Goonies.' So, that one for me was the big one."

These references are a welcome addition and bring back memories of the series' predecessor.

‘Agatha All Along’ Takes a Page From ‘WandaVision’

It feels like a lifetime ago when Marvel cast a spell on audiences with the 2021 limited series, WandaVision. Marvel television was still in its infancy and no one expected such a unique and powerful series from the superhero franchise. A meditation on the power of grief, WandaVision was also a love letter to many generations of television. Agatha All Along seems to be taking a similar tactic but in a different genre.

Agatha’s search for a new coven in her series seems to imply this series will be a love letter to horror. In addition to Locke’s preference for The Goonies, co-star Aubrey Plaza also indicated her favorite aspect of the series. She told Total Film the show taps into ‘90s cult favorite, The Craft. One of the landmark films of modern witch cinema, there is no better movie to bring into the Marvel universe. The Craft discusses how paganism values balance in the universe. But the film also famously takes a hard turn into dark depictions of witchcraft. While magic can result in a campy viewing experience, Agatha All Along seems to be chasing the same tone. Veering hard into horror is what this Marvel series needs to feel fresh.

Viewers can walk down the Witch’s Road when Agatha All Along premieres on Disney+ on September 18, 2024.

